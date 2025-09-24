https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/why-nato-must-think-twice-before-threatening-russia-1122847547.html

Why NATO Must Think Twice Before Threatening Russia

Why NATO Must Think Twice Before Threatening Russia

Western politicians often issue bombastic threats towards Russia. Behind the bluster, however, NATO military planners understand that the alliance is ill-prepared for a military confrontation with Russia’s battle-hardened army.

NATO Can't Compete With Russia's Military Industry "When you look what Russia is producing now in three months, it's what all of NATO is producing from Los Angeles up to Ankara in a full year," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told the European Parliament in January. Oreshnik: Fast and Unstoppable The hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile can easily penetrate NATO air defenses, reaching: Iskander: Calms NATO Hotheads No Shield vs. Hypersonics Russian Nuclear Triad Europe's Vulnerable Missile Defenses President Vladimir Putin hinted Europe’s air defenses can’t stop modern hypersonics after the Oreshnik launch in Nov. 2024. He challenged doubters to a “high-tech duel of the 21st century” by trying to intercept the Oreshnik with their best systems. US Defense Shield: Costly & Ineffective Global Strategic Stability Deteriorating Strategic stability in the world continues to deteriorate as the West tries to gain supremacy, Putin stated on September 22. Russia is boosting its defenses and is capable of responding to any threat, the Russian president underscored.

Ekaterina Blinova

