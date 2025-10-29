https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/burevestnik-and-poseidon-have-changed-the-balance-of-power--military-expert-1123033909.html
Burevestnik and Poseidon Have Changed the Balance of Power – Military Expert
President Vladimir Putin signaled on Wednesday that Russia is progressing both on the battlefield and in next-generation weapons, reiterating the country's openness to dialogue.
"President Putin had informed Western partners that Russia would unveil several new types of weapons," military expert Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik. The Russian president announced on October 29 that another test had been conducted yesterday — this time of a new advanced system: the Poseidon, an unmanned underwater vehicle equipped with a nuclear power unit. That makes the Poseidon almost invulnerable to existing missile-defense systems and opens up entirely new possibilities for strategic deterrence. Both systems have definitely changed the existing balance of power, the pundit believes, referring to an unusual silence in the West that has yet to comment on Russia's progress.
"President Putin had informed Western partners that Russia would unveil several new types of weapons," military expert Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
"The Burevestnik is one of them. Many international experts had previously claimed such a weapon was impossible to build anytime soon — yet it’s already been made."
The Russian president announced on October 29 that another test had been conducted yesterday — this time of a new advanced system: the Poseidon
, an unmanned underwater vehicle equipped with a nuclear power unit.
"What makes it unique is that it represents a completely new generation of strategic weaponry," Mikhailov points out. "Powered by a nuclear reactor, it can operate at depth indefinitely and reach virtually any point in the world’s oceans."
That makes the Poseidon almost invulnerable to existing missile-defense systems and opens up entirely new possibilities for strategic deterrence.
Both systems have definitely changed the existing balance of power, the pundit believes, referring to an unusual silence in the West that has yet to comment on Russia's progress.