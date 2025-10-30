International
UN Warns Against Nuclear Testing After Trump's Call to Resume US Tests
UN Warns Against Nuclear Testing After Trump’s Call to Resume US Tests
The United Nations is "alarmed" by current nuclear risks, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday, further noting that nuclear testing should not be allowed to resume.
"The [UN] Secretary General [Antonio Guterres] has repeatedly asserted that current nuclear risks are already alarmingly high, and all actions that could lead to miscalculation or escalation with catastrophic consequences must be avoided … We must never forget the disastrous legacy of over 2000 nuclear weapons tests carried out over the last 80 years," Haq said during a press briefing. "Nuclear testing can never be permitted under any circumstances". Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that he has ordered the resumption of nuclear testing because "others are doing testing," and it would seem appropriate for the US to do as well. Prior to that, the president wrote on Truth Social that he has ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on an equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs.
UN Warns Against Nuclear Testing After Trump’s Call to Resume US Tests

Photograph of the aurora created by the Starfish Prime high-altitude nuclear test explosion in course of Operation Dominic on July 9, 1962. Yield 1450 kilotons, altitude 250 miles.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is "alarmed" by current nuclear risks, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday, further noting that nuclear testing should not be allowed to resume.
"The [UN] Secretary General [Antonio Guterres] has repeatedly asserted that current nuclear risks are already alarmingly high, and all actions that could lead to miscalculation or escalation with catastrophic consequences must be avoided … We must never forget the disastrous legacy of over 2000 nuclear weapons tests carried out over the last 80 years," Haq said during a press briefing. "Nuclear testing can never be permitted under any circumstances".
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that he has ordered the resumption of nuclear testing because "others are doing testing," and it would seem appropriate for the US to do as well. Prior to that, the president wrote on Truth Social that he has ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on an equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs.
