US Move to Resume Nuclear Tests Attempt to 'Hijack the Spotlight' - Military Expert

Donald Trump’s move to resume nuclear testing is an effort “to hijack the global media spotlight” after Vladimir Putin’s announcement of the successful tests of Russia’s Burevestnik cruise missile and Poseidon nuclear torpedo, believes military analyst Igor Korotchenko.

2025-10-30T13:16+0000

Even though Russia has emphasized that these launches cannot in any way be regarded as nuclear tests, the US reaction is “classic overcompensation born of an inferiority complex — as Russia advances while America clings to its aging nuclear triad,” Igor Korotchenko, who is also editor in chief of "National Defense" magazine and Director of the Center for analysis of world arms trade, told Sputnik.Although US Minuteman III ICBMs, Trident D5 SLBMs and air-launched cruise missiles were developed decades ago, they are fully operational for use against a potential adversary, explains the expert. However, resuming the actual nuclear tests might present a challenge. The US would need “at least 36 months to resume contained nuclear tests underground at the former test site in Nevada, media reports cite Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, as saying. Though Nevada’s site is fully maintained, preparing for a full-scale test would indeed take time, agrees Korotchenko. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on Wednesday that there are no detailed expert-level negotiations on nuclear disarmament between Russia and the US at present, though the issue has been brought up repeatedly. Indeed, the US previously exited the ABM Treaty, withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and effectively nullified New START — something that may become de jure, Korotchenko points out. The US never ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) – only making a voluntarily pledge not to conduct nuclear tests. But that verbal commitment is mere “political toilet paper” – to be “flushed whenever US military or political convenience demands,” says the analyst.

Svetlana Ekimenko

