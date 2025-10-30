https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/west-wont-let-zelensky-rescue-trapped-ukrainian-troops---military-intelligence-veteran-1123044925.html
Ten thousand Ukrainian troops are encircled in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), and their survival now rests entirely on Volodymyr Zelensky, retired Colonel Rustem Klupov, a decorated military intelligence veteran and Hero of Russia, tells Sputnik.
"They can no longer get out. Although the corridor isn’t completely sealed, they are effectively trapped. They are blocked by medium-range fire and drones," Klupov explains. If Zelensky orders a surrender — shows mercy — those troops can be spared. Once the Ukrainian forces surrender, the Ukrainian front will collapse and Russian advances will accelerate, according to the military intelligence veteran. What's next? Zelensky is now in a dead-end situation, Klupov emphasizes.
19:31 GMT 30.10.2025
"They can no longer get out. Although the corridor isn’t completely sealed, they are effectively trapped. They are blocked by medium-range fire and drones," Klupov explains.
If Zelensky orders a surrender — shows mercy — those troops can be spared
Once the Ukrainian forces surrender, the Ukrainian front
will collapse and Russian advances will accelerate, according to the military intelligence veteran.
Russian forces will be partially redirected toward Zaporozhye, while others might move north toward the Dobropolye salient and continue the advance from the south on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area.
A similar approach could be taken in the Kupyansk sector, which opens the road to Kharkov.
Zelensky is now in a dead-end situation, Klupov emphasizes.
"It serves the interests of the Americans and the French for [Russians and Ukrainians] to fight each other as much and as hard as possible. Zelensky is following their directives. That’s why he is unlikely to give the order to surrender," the pundit concludes.