https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/west-wont-let-zelensky-rescue-trapped-ukrainian-troops---military-intelligence-veteran-1123044925.html

West Won’t Let Zelensky Rescue Trapped Ukrainian Troops - Military Intelligence Veteran

West Won’t Let Zelensky Rescue Trapped Ukrainian Troops - Military Intelligence Veteran

Sputnik International

Ten thousand Ukrainian troops are encircled in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), and their survival now rests entirely on Volodymyr Zelensky, retired Colonel Rustem Klupov, a decorated military intelligence veteran and Hero of Russia, tells Sputnik.

2025-10-30T19:31+0000

2025-10-30T19:31+0000

2025-10-31T14:57+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

americans

russia

ukraine

slavyansk

us

europe

nato

encirclement

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/07/1122745515_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_df2ef8a4fa6652ff9986c8b4584980a7.jpg

"They can no longer get out. Although the corridor isn’t completely sealed, they are effectively trapped. They are blocked by medium-range fire and drones," Klupov explains. If Zelensky orders a surrender — shows mercy — those troops can be spared. Once the Ukrainian forces surrender, the Ukrainian front will collapse and Russian advances will accelerate, according to the military intelligence veteran. What's next? Zelensky is now in a dead-end situation, Klupov emphasizes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/fall-of-kupyansk-pokrovsk-crippling-political--psychological-blow-to-zelenskys-regime-1123033162.html

russia

ukraine

slavyansk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukrainian troops encirclement, kupyansk, krasnoarmeysk, porkovsk, ukrainian troops encirclement in kupyansk and pokrovsk, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, kiev, nato