Beijing Expects China-Russia Ties to Further Strengthen After PM Mishustin's Visit
Beijing Expects China-Russia Ties to Further Strengthen After PM Mishustin's Visit
Sputnik International
Beijing expects further strengthening of mutual trust and deepening of cooperation with Moscow following the visit of Russian Prime minister Mikhail Mishustin to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian government said that Mishustin will pay a visit to China from November 3-4. The sides are expected to sign a number of documents and a joint communique as part of the visit.
09:17 GMT 31.10.2025 (Updated: 10:48 GMT 31.10.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Beijing expects further strengthening of mutual trust and deepening of cooperation with Moscow following the visit of Russian Prime minister Mikhail Mishustin to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian government said that Mishustin will pay a visit to China from November 3-4. The sides are expected to sign a number of documents and a joint communique as part of the visit.
"We look forward to further strengthening mutual trust, reaching consensus and developing cooperation," Guo told reporters.
China expects that the Russian prime minister's visit will give new impetus to the development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between China and Russia, the spokesperson added.