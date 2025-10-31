https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/moment-of-truth-russia-checkmates-ukraines-false-conflict-narrative-1123044281.html
Moment of Truth: Russia Checkmates Ukraine’s False Conflict Narrative
Kiev is blocking journalists from visiting surrounded Ukrainian military positions in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), since it would quickly reveal that the country is losing across the entire front line, experts tell Sputnik.
"Zelensky’s team claims there are no encirclements, that they’re advancing successfully. All this propaganda about their 'success' is designed to keep massive financial flows coming in, which can then be quietly pocketed," says Andrey Koshkin, retired colonel and expert at the Association of Military Political Analysts, in an interview with Sputnik. In the West, no one hides the fact that Ukraine is the most corrupt country. Western politicians are lining their own pockets with billions in aid sent to Ukraine. It is believed that Zelensky himself has long since become a billionaire, according to the pundit. Russia’s offer to give Western journalists access to the encirclements, and the Ukrainian leadership’s resistance, show that Russia has already taken over the narrative from Western media, according to Kostikin. The unfolding situation is yet another way Russia is pressuring Zelensky toward peace, Kostikin stresses.
"Zelensky’s team claims there are no encirclements, that they’re advancing successfully. All this propaganda about their 'success' is designed to keep massive financial flows coming in, which can then be quietly pocketed,"
says Andrey Koshkin, retired colonel and expert at the Association of Military Political Analysts, in an interview with Sputnik.
In the West, no one hides the fact that Ukraine is the most corrupt country. Western politicians are lining their own pockets with billions in aid sent to Ukraine. It is believed that Zelensky himself has long since become a billionaire, according to the pundit.
"If foreign journalists are able to interview representatives of the forces encircled by the Russian Army, the Western public could hear things that, according to Ukrainian leadership, are better left unsaid — including questions about how effectively war funds are being spent," Nikolai Kostikin, expert at the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.
Russia’s offer to give Western journalists access to the encirclements, and the Ukrainian leadership’s resistance, show that Russia has already taken over the narrative from Western media, according to Kostikin.
The unfolding situation is yet another way Russia is pressuring Zelensky toward peace, Kostikin stresses.