Putin Likely to Present State Awards to Developers of Burevestnik Missile - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to present state awards to the developers of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"It's highly likely that he will," Peskov said, responding to a relevant question. On Sunday, Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to present state awards to the developers of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"It's highly likely that he will," Peskov said, responding to a relevant question.
On Sunday, Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test
, calling it a unique weapon
. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.