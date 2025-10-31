https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/putin-likely-to-present-state-awards-to-developers-of-burevestnik-missile---kremlin-1123041559.html

Putin Likely to Present State Awards to Developers of Burevestnik Missile - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to present state awards to the developers of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"It's highly likely that he will," Peskov said, responding to a relevant question. On Sunday, Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.

