International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/putin-likely-to-present-state-awards-to-developers-of-burevestnik-missile---kremlin-1123041559.html
Putin Likely to Present State Awards to Developers of Burevestnik Missile - Kremlin
Putin Likely to Present State Awards to Developers of Burevestnik Missile - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to present state awards to the developers of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
2025-10-31T05:00+0000
2025-10-31T05:00+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
burevestnik
nuclear tests
nuclear technology
russian weapons
russian missile system
cruise missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1b/1123021728_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_822a53d1a80c5fc9e105bad20beb9acb.png
"It's highly likely that he will," Peskov said, responding to a relevant question. On Sunday, Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/burevestnik-tests-aim-to-strengthen-russias-strategic-deterrence---mfa-1123041088.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1b/1123021728_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7860ecd6849f3287b95d936381fef51f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
burevestnik, nuclear-powered missile, strategic deterrence, missile tests, russian defense, strategic forces, nato, national security, military technology, deterrent capabilities, russian weapons, defense briefing, nuclear tests, nuclear bomb, nuclear weapon, nuclear war
burevestnik, nuclear-powered missile, strategic deterrence, missile tests, russian defense, strategic forces, nato, national security, military technology, deterrent capabilities, russian weapons, defense briefing, nuclear tests, nuclear bomb, nuclear weapon, nuclear war

Putin Likely to Present State Awards to Developers of Burevestnik Missile - Kremlin

05:00 GMT 31.10.2025
© SputnikBurevestnik cruise missile
Burevestnik cruise missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to present state awards to the developers of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"It's highly likely that he will," Peskov said, responding to a relevant question.
On Sunday, Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight.
Testing the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2025
Russia
Burevestnik Tests Aim to Strengthen Russia’s Strategic Deterrence - MFA
Yesterday, 18:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала