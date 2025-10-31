https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/russian-official-burevestnik-and-poseidon-were-publicly-announced-years-ago-1123043652.html
Russian Official: Burevestnik and Poseidon Were Publicly Announced Years Ago
Nuclear tests do not stop in any country for a single day, but they are not physical ones, but rather based on mathematical models, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that he ordered the resumption of nuclear testing because "others are doing testing," and it would seem appropriate for the US to do as well. Trump's statements about nuclear testing affect strategic stability, the official said, adding that he would not want it to deteriorate. "We have always maintained our training grounds in readiness so that we could resort to using them at any time if there was such a need," Shoigu said. Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile Burevestnik and Poseidon underwater vehicle should not have come as surprise, the official said, adding that President Vladimir Putin mentioned them in his 2018 address to the parliament.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nuclear tests do not stop in any country for a single day, but they are not physical ones, but rather based on mathematical models, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that he ordered the resumption of nuclear testing because "others are doing testing," and it would seem appropriate for the US to do as well.
"Testing never stopped in any country, not for a single day or an hour. However, they focused on the use of computational technology, and they were not physical tests, but rather mathematical models," Shoigu said at a press conference during the "Peoples of Russia and the CIS" international festival.
Trump's statements about nuclear testing affect strategic stability, the official said, adding that he would not want it to deteriorate.
"We have always maintained our training grounds in readiness so that we could resort to using them at any time if there was such a need," Shoigu said.
Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile Burevestnik and Poseidon underwater vehicle should not have come as surprise, the official said, adding that President Vladimir Putin mentioned them in his 2018 address to the parliament.
"Another thing is that maybe someone did not believe it then. Now they will have to believe it," he added.