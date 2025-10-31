https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/us-not-planning-to-conduct-large-scale-detonations-during-nuclear-testing--senator-cotton-1123041402.html
US Not Planning to Conduct Large-Scale Detonations During Nuclear Testing – Senator Cotton
US Senator Tom Cotton stated on Thursday that following President Donald Trump’s decision to resume nuclear testing, the United States does not intend to carry out large-scale detonations, but will focus on smaller, potentially underground explosions.
“We're not talking here about large-scale detonations with mushroom clouds in the desert or in the South Pacific. We're talking about very small, controlled, probably underground detonations,” Cotton told Fox News. Earlier, Trump said that he had ordered the resumption of nuclear testing because "others are doing testing."

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Tom Cotton stated on Thursday that following President Donald Trump’s decision to resume nuclear testing, the United States does not intend to carry out large-scale detonations, but will focus on smaller, potentially underground explosions.
“We're not talking here about large-scale detonations with mushroom clouds in the desert or in the South Pacific. We're talking about very small, controlled, probably underground detonations,” Cotton told Fox News.
Earlier, Trump said that he had ordered the resumption of nuclear testing because
"others are doing testing."
"First, it allows us to test older weapons to make sure they're still in the state we believe they are. Second, allows us to test new weapons and new designs for weapons as we try to meet the threat from Russia and China," Cotton claimed.