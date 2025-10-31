https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/us-not-planning-to-conduct-large-scale-detonations-during-nuclear-testing--senator-cotton-1123041402.html

US Not Planning to Conduct Large-Scale Detonations During Nuclear Testing – Senator Cotton

US Senator Tom Cotton stated on Thursday that following President Donald Trump’s decision to resume nuclear testing, the United States does not intend to carry out large-scale detonations, but will focus on smaller, potentially underground explosions.

“We're not talking here about large-scale detonations with mushroom clouds in the desert or in the South Pacific. We're talking about very small, controlled, probably underground detonations,” Cotton told Fox News. Earlier, Trump said that he had ordered the resumption of nuclear testing because "others are doing testing."

