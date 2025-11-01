https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/bulgaria-seeks-exemption-from-us-sanctions-on-russias-lukoil---reports-1123051223.html
Bulgaria Seeks Exemption From US Sanctions on Russia's Lukoil - Reports
Bulgaria Seeks Exemption From US Sanctions on Russia's Lukoil - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria is exploring the possibility of requesting a waiver from US sanctions on Russian oil giant Lukoil, a newspaper reported, citing... 01.11.2025, Sputnik International
2025-11-01T23:27+0000
2025-11-01T23:27+0000
2025-11-01T23:27+0000
world
bulgaria
russia
ukraine
lukoil
sanctions
us sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101801/21/1018012191_0:227:3310:2089_1920x0_80_0_0_7e1d5e3c0fbda3bc3da73208af85f746.jpg
In late October, Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party leader and former prime minister Boyko Borissov warned that Bulgaria could face a fuel shortage if Bulgaria's Lukoil refinery, hit by US sanctions, stops operating. Last week, the US unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil and dozens of their subsidiaries. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that these sanctions would not cause problems for Russia, as the country had developed a strong "immunity" to such restrictions. At the same time, these actions send a counterproductive signal, including in terms of the Ukraine settlement, the spokeswoman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/us-imposes-sanctions-on-russian-companies-lukoil-and-rosneft--treasury-1123002288.html
bulgaria
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101801/21/1018012191_112:0:3200:2316_1920x0_80_0_0_b0b4a4341a7029658ee5f71d24b3b360.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
bulgaria, russia, ukraine, lukoil, sanctions, us sanctions
bulgaria, russia, ukraine, lukoil, sanctions, us sanctions
Bulgaria Seeks Exemption From US Sanctions on Russia's Lukoil - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria is exploring the possibility of requesting a waiver from US sanctions on Russian oil giant Lukoil, a newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
In late October, Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party leader and former prime minister Boyko Borissov warned that Bulgaria could face a fuel shortage if Bulgaria's Lukoil refinery
, hit by US sanctions, stops operating.
Last week, the US unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil and dozens of their subsidiaries.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that these sanctions would not cause problems for Russia, as the country had developed a strong "immunity" to such restrictions. At the same time, these actions send a counterproductive signal, including in terms of the Ukraine settlement, the spokeswoman added.