Bulgaria Seeks Exemption From US Sanctions on Russia's Lukoil - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria is exploring the possibility of requesting a waiver from US sanctions on Russian oil giant Lukoil, a newspaper reported, citing... 01.11.2025

In late October, Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party leader and former prime minister Boyko Borissov warned that Bulgaria could face a fuel shortage if Bulgaria's Lukoil refinery, hit by US sanctions, stops operating. Last week, the US unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia, which included measures against oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil and dozens of their subsidiaries. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that these sanctions would not cause problems for Russia, as the country had developed a strong "immunity" to such restrictions. At the same time, these actions send a counterproductive signal, including in terms of the Ukraine settlement, the spokeswoman added.

