Colombian President Criticizes OAS for Silence on US Actions in Caribbean Sea

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday criticized the Organization of American States (OAS) for staying silent on actions of the United States in the Caribbean.

2025-11-01T21:17+0000

"If the [US President Donald] Trump administration violates international law by attacking people with overwhelming and disproportionate force in the Caribbean, in other words, carrying out extrajudicial killings as the UN claims, why doesn't the OAS hold a session to examine this issue of systematic human rights violations in the Caribbean? Why doesn't the OAS Human Rights Commission in Washington take precautionary measures? Is it fear of equality in the American context?" Petro said on X. The president also raised the issue of unilaterality of the American Convention on Human Rights, signed by the US. Since early September, Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific. The strikes come amid a US military buildup in the Caribbean and growing tensions with Venezuela.

