https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/colombian-president-criticizes-oas-for-silence-on-us-actions-in-caribbean-sea-1123050959.html
Colombian President Criticizes OAS for Silence on US Actions in Caribbean Sea
Colombian President Criticizes OAS for Silence on US Actions in Caribbean Sea
Sputnik International
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday criticized the Organization of American States (OAS) for staying silent on actions of the United States in the Caribbean.
2025-11-01T21:17+0000
2025-11-01T21:17+0000
2025-11-01T21:17+0000
world
latin america
us
gustavo petro
donald trump
caribbean
washington
pacific
organization of american states (oas)
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108003886_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bfa0987b377f79ff6717fe44be4cd20b.jpg
"If the [US President Donald] Trump administration violates international law by attacking people with overwhelming and disproportionate force in the Caribbean, in other words, carrying out extrajudicial killings as the UN claims, why doesn't the OAS hold a session to examine this issue of systematic human rights violations in the Caribbean? Why doesn't the OAS Human Rights Commission in Washington take precautionary measures? Is it fear of equality in the American context?" Petro said on X. The president also raised the issue of unilaterality of the American Convention on Human Rights, signed by the US. Since early September, Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific. The strikes come amid a US military buildup in the Caribbean and growing tensions with Venezuela.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/pentagon-dispatches-16000-us-troops-to-caribbean-expanding-military-presence-1123050683.html
caribbean
washington
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108003886_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e30f3741d2820282676f0b48508840b5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
colombian president criticizes, us actions in caribbean sea
colombian president criticizes, us actions in caribbean sea
Colombian President Criticizes OAS for Silence on US Actions in Caribbean Sea
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday criticized the Organization of American States (OAS) for staying silent on actions of the United States in the Caribbean.
"If the [US President Donald] Trump administration violates international law by attacking people with overwhelming and disproportionate force in the Caribbean
, in other words, carrying out extrajudicial killings as the UN claims, why doesn't the OAS hold a session to examine this issue of systematic human rights violations in the Caribbean? Why doesn't the OAS Human Rights Commission in Washington take precautionary measures? Is it fear of equality in the American context?" Petro said on X.
The president also raised the issue of unilaterality of the American Convention on Human Rights, signed by the US.
"Is it applied only against Latin American and Caribbean states, and isn't it truly American? The legitimacy of the OAS and the Inter-American Human Rights System, created in the 1970s, is being defined. We are either a continent of sovereign states or a continent colonized by an empire," he said.
Since early September, Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific. The strikes come amid a US military buildup in the Caribbean and growing tensions with Venezuela.