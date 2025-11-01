https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/pentagon-dispatches-16000-us-troops-to-caribbean-expanding-military-presence-1123050683.html

Pentagon Dispatches 16,000 US Troops to Caribbean, Expanding Military Presence

Sputnik International

The United States is deploying a troop contingent to the Caribbean, which, according to preliminary data, could number approximately 16,000 troops, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing Pentagon data.

As of October 31, there are reportedly 10,000 US troops and 6,000 sailors deployed to the Caribbean. However, the personnel count does not include forces stationed in Puerto Rico. The deployment numbers are based on the ships that the Pentagon has announced or acknowledged. Currently, eight US Navy warships and a nuclear-powered attack submarine are deployed to the Caribbean region. The deployment is expected to expand next week with the arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, the newspaper reported. In September and October, the US repeatedly used military force to destroy boats off the coast of Venezuela, claiming they were carrying drugs. Media reports indicate that Washington is considering strikes against suspected drug traffickers once they are inside Venezuela. On Friday, the Newsweek newspaper reported that the USS Iwo Jima assault vessel and its accompanying ships had been located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the Venezuelan island of La Orchila, which puts them within range for possible military operations. The Miami Herald newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the United States may launch air strikes against targets in Venezuela in the coming hours or days. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this report fake. On August 19, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump was ready to use "every element of American power" to combat drug trafficking, including the potential for a military operation in Venezuela. The statement was made following reports that Washington was deploying over 4,000 Marines and sailors to waters off Latin America and the Caribbean to counter drug cartels.

