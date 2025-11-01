International
DC Police Make Multiple Arrests During Halloween Unrest in Washington
Multiple individuals were arrested during an unrest involving youths on Halloween night in Washington, DC, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the District of Columbia said on Saturday.
"MPD is on scene of a group engaging in disorderly behavior in the area of First Street and M Street, SE in Navy Yard. Multiple arrests have been made," the police wrote on X. The police later said that the situation had been brought under control. Journalist Andy Ngo shared a video on X showing National Guard personnel assisting the police in dispersing groups of young people in the Navy Yard district on Halloween night. On August 11, US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, DC, amid a "public safety emergency" and said that he intended to restore order in other cities with high crime rates, such as New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The president stated that his administration intended to make US cities safer by all means, even if decisions go against the will of some Democratic governors and mayors.
© CHIP SOMODEVILLAA U.S. Capitol Police block roads leading to Capitol Hill during an evacuation drill November 08, 2021 in Washington, DC.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Multiple individuals were arrested during an unrest involving youths on Halloween night in Washington, DC, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the District of Columbia said on Saturday.
"MPD is on scene of a group engaging in disorderly behavior in the area of First Street and M Street, SE in Navy Yard. Multiple arrests have been made," the police wrote on X.
The police later said that the situation had been brought under control.
Journalist Andy Ngo shared a video on X showing National Guard personnel assisting the police in dispersing groups of young people in the Navy Yard district on Halloween night.
On August 11, US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, DC, amid a "public safety emergency" and said that he intended to restore order in other cities with high crime rates, such as New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Oakland, and Los Angeles.
The president stated that his administration intended to make US cities safer by all means, even if decisions go against the will of some Democratic governors and mayors.
