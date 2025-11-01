https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/most-americans-do-not-support-zelensky---us-journalist-1123050179.html

Most Americans Do Not Support Zelensky - US Journalist

The majority of US residents do not support Volodymyr Zelensky, US journalist and blogger Conrad Franz told Sputnik during his visit to Donbass.

"I do not think Zelensky has a huge amount of support [in the US]. I mean, even people that, you know, may not like Russia or may think Russia is in the wrong, they do not look at Zelensky as some kind of hero or necessarily some brave ruler … And you know, sure, some Democrats or more liberal people might still, you know, support Zelensky in these things, but generally speaking, most people think he is, I mean, especially after he came and [US President Donald] Trump embarrassed him that one time, if anybody still, everybody realized he was sort of a character," Franz said. In the US, Zelensky enjoys support only from the North Atlantic Fella Organization (NAFO) (supporters of the Kiev regime who raise funds for the Ukrainian armed forces and spread anti-Russian propaganda), people who are "either being paid to say something or they are just bots," he added. Franz previously visited Mariupol to participate in the Mercury 2025 International Forum of Young Diplomats, which took place from October 28-31. The forum adopted a petition calling on the international community to condemn the war crimes and terrorist acts committed by the Kiev regime on the territory of Russia. On February 28, Trump scolded Zelensky at the White House when he arrived to sign an agreement on the joint development of Ukrainian mineral resources. US Vice President JD Vance called Zelensky an ungrateful agitator for the Democrats when the latter began justifying his actions, blaming Russia and even threatening the US that they would feel the consequences of the conflict, despite being separated by an ocean. As a result, the Ukrainian delegation was asked to leave the White House, and the agreement was not signed.

