https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/russia-slams-un-for-double-standards-cites-ignored-evidence-of-human-rights-abuses-by-ukraine-1123047919.html
Russia Slams UN for Double Standards, Cites Ignored Evidence of Human Rights Abuses by Ukraine
Russia Slams UN for Double Standards, Cites Ignored Evidence of Human Rights Abuses by Ukraine
Sputnik International
The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN OHCHR) keeps ignoring evidence provided by Russia of the crimes of the Kiev regime and human rights violations in the West, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Gennady Gatilov told Sputnik in an interview.
2025-11-01T09:51+0000
2025-11-01T09:51+0000
2025-11-01T09:51+0000
world
gennady gatilov
russia
the united nations (un)
human rights council
kiev
west
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/12/1121889091_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_e3bcf751fa45996f531fc5243c891913.jpg
"In the office, these documents apparently sit as dead weight, or they are not given a move by those who are not interested in establishing constructive relations with Russia. At least, this is what happens with Russian materials on Ukraine. We can finger count the cases when our correspondence was at least confirmed receipt," Gatilov said. He said that "the time will come, and the whole truth about the crimes of the Kiev military will surface," adding that Russia continues to engage in the work of the Human Rights Council (HRC), the leading UN human rights body, even being in the status of its observer. In October, following the 60th session of the HRC, Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN condemned the OHCHR and UN HRC for ignoring Kiev's systematic human rights violations, calling it a manifestation of double standards and selective approaches, and adding that politicizing human rights issues undermines the work of the UN HRC and its authority.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/ohchr-gathering-information-on-disruption-of-archbishop-markels-trip-to-jerusalem-1121889253.html
russia
kiev
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/12/1121889091_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe00c38d421fad9fc8db0628d789d187.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
un office of the high commissioner for human rights, ignored evidence of human rights abuses by kiev
un office of the high commissioner for human rights, ignored evidence of human rights abuses by kiev
Russia Slams UN for Double Standards, Cites Ignored Evidence of Human Rights Abuses by Ukraine
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN OHCHR) keeps ignoring evidence provided by Russia of the crimes of the Kiev regime and human rights violations in the West, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Gennady Gatilov told Sputnik in an interview.
"In the office, these documents apparently sit as dead weight, or they are not given a move by those who are not interested in establishing constructive relations with Russia. At least, this is what happens with Russian materials on Ukraine. We can finger count the cases when our correspondence was at least confirmed receipt," Gatilov said.
He said that "the time will come, and the whole truth about the crimes of the Kiev military will surface," adding that Russia continues to engage in the work of the Human Rights Council (HRC), the leading UN human rights body, even being in the status of its observer.
"Regularly, we prepare collective statements on behalf of states concerned on certain issues, which we then voice at the HRC. Our experts actively defend Russian positions when aligning draft resolutions adopted by the council," he said.
In October, following the 60th session of the HRC, Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN condemned the OHCHR
and UN HRC for ignoring Kiev's systematic human rights violations, calling it a manifestation of double standards and selective approaches, and adding that politicizing human rights issues undermines the work of the UN HRC and its authority.