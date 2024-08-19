International
OHCHR Ready to Send Group of International Experts to Russia's Kursk Region - Deputy Head
OHCHR Ready to Send Group of International Experts to Russia's Kursk Region - Deputy Head
The Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is ready to send a group of international exports to Russia's Kursk Region, which is under attack from Ukraine, Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif told Sputnik on Monday.
"We need access [to Kursk Region] to be able to publish reports, we do not use third-party information because we have a specific approach. With a team on site, we are confident that everything we publish in our reports will be credible and verified. We need to talk to a lot of people on the ground, not only with governments or local authorities, but also with NGOs and human rights defenders. We then verify each information. If we send a team [to Kursk Region], it will be composed of international experts, who will be supported by nationals," Al-Nashif said.On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into the Kursk region, which was slammed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a large-scale provocation. The Kiev regime planned the attack with the participation of the US and NATO, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said. Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov underscored that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border.
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is ready to send a group of international exports to Russia's Kursk Region, which is under attack from Ukraine, Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif told Sputnik on Monday.
"We need access [to Kursk Region] to be able to publish reports, we do not use third-party information because we have a specific approach. With a team on site, we are confident that everything we publish in our reports will be credible and verified. We need to talk to a lot of people on the ground, not only with governments or local authorities, but also with NGOs and human rights defenders. We then verify each information. If we send a team [to Kursk Region], it will be composed of international experts, who will be supported by nationals," Al-Nashif said.
On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into the Kursk region, which was slammed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a large-scale provocation. The Kiev regime planned the attack with the participation of the US and NATO, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said.
Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov underscored that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border.
