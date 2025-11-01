https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-military-infrastructure---mod-1123049281.html

Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy, Military Infrastructure - MoD

Russian tactical aviation, attack drones, and artillery struck energy facilities supporting Ukrainian defense industry, as well as military airfield infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian armed forces struck energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukraine's military-industrial complex enterprises, military airfield infrastructure, and storage and launch sites for long-range attack drones," the statement read. Temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed forces were also hit, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr destroyed an 11-member special operations group of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) near the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 405 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 290 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry added.At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 170 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry added.Additionally, Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated over 60 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr repelled seven attacks by Ukrainian troops who were attempting to break out of the encirclement near the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday."In the town of Krasnoarmeysk [Pokrovsk] in the DPR, assault detachments of the 2nd Army continue to eliminate encircled Ukrainian armed forces formations in the area of the railroad station. Also, they [Russian units] completed to clear the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog in the DPR from Ukrainian militants, and repelled seven enemy attacks in the northern and northwestern directions aimed at breaking out of the encirclement, including an assault group of the Ukrainian Skala 425th Assault Regiment from the settlement of Grishino in the DPR," the statement read.Units of the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army continued to encircle enemy groups from the east, expanding the control zone in the northern, eastern, and southeastern parts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the DPR, the ministry added.

