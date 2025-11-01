https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/russias-burevestnik-missile-breakthrough-in-technology-defense---kremlin-1123048370.html

Russia's Burevestnik Missile Breakthrough in Technology, Defense - Kremlin

Russia's Burevestnik Missile Breakthrough in Technology, Defense - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia's Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine is an absolute breakthrough in technology and defense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

2025-11-01T10:04+0000

2025-11-01T10:04+0000

2025-11-01T10:21+0000

military

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

valery gerasimov

burevestnik

kremlin

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/01/1123048713_0:34:1772:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_bdc6e8bbd81ea23bea7645add078a4af.jpg

"This is an absolute breakthrough in both technology and defense," Peskov said. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight. A test has demonstrated the missile’s ability to evade enemy missile defense systems, Chief of General Staff Gerasimov told President Putin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/burevestnik-tests-aim-to-strengthen-russias-strategic-deterrence---mfa-1123041088.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's burevestnik missile, technology and defense, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov