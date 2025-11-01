International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/russias-burevestnik-missile-breakthrough-in-technology-defense---kremlin-1123048370.html
Russia's Burevestnik Missile Breakthrough in Technology, Defense - Kremlin
Russia's Burevestnik Missile Breakthrough in Technology, Defense - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia's Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine is an absolute breakthrough in technology and defense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
2025-11-01T10:04+0000
2025-11-01T10:21+0000
military
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
valery gerasimov
burevestnik
kremlin
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/01/1123048713_0:34:1772:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_bdc6e8bbd81ea23bea7645add078a4af.jpg
"This is an absolute breakthrough in both technology and defense," Peskov said. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight. A test has demonstrated the missile’s ability to evade enemy missile defense systems, Chief of General Staff Gerasimov told President Putin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/burevestnik-tests-aim-to-strengthen-russias-strategic-deterrence---mfa-1123041088.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/01/1123048713_176:0:1597:1066_1920x0_80_0_0_ce1fb3fca010a60edfefb3b0dde19569.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's burevestnik missile, technology and defense, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov
russia's burevestnik missile, technology and defense, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov

Russia's Burevestnik Missile Breakthrough in Technology, Defense - Kremlin

10:04 GMT 01.11.2025 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 01.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Russia's Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankTests of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile
Tests of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
© Sputnik / Russia's Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine is an absolute breakthrough in technology and defense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"This is an absolute breakthrough in both technology and defense," Peskov said.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight. A test has demonstrated the missile’s ability to evade enemy missile defense systems, Chief of General Staff Gerasimov told President Putin.
Missile is powered by a miniature nuclear reactor, granting it virtually unlimited range.
Flying at ultra-low altitudes, it stays below radar, making interception nearly impossible.
Testing the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2025
Russia
Burevestnik Tests Aim to Strengthen Russia’s Strategic Deterrence - MFA
30 October, 18:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала