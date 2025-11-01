https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/russias-burevestnik-missile-breakthrough-in-technology-defense---kremlin-1123048370.html
Russia's Burevestnik Missile Breakthrough in Technology, Defense - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia's Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine is an absolute breakthrough in technology and defense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"This is an absolute breakthrough in both technology and defense," Peskov said. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight. A test has demonstrated the missile’s ability to evade enemy missile defense systems, Chief of General Staff Gerasimov told President Putin.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear engine is an absolute breakthrough in technology and defense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"This is an absolute breakthrough in both technology and defense," Peskov said.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Burevestnik missile had cleared the final test, calling it a unique weapon
. Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said it flew 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) in an October test flight. A test has demonstrated the missile’s ability to evade enemy missile defense systems, Chief of General Staff Gerasimov told President Putin.
Missile is powered by a miniature nuclear reactor, granting it virtually unlimited range.
Flying at ultra-low altitudes, it stays below radar, making interception nearly impossible.