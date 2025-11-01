International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/ukrainian-soldiers-surrounded-in-pokrovsk-begin-to-surrender---mod-1123049932.html
Ukrainian Soldiers Surrounded in Pokrovsk Begin to Surrender - MoD
Ukrainian Soldiers Surrounded in Pokrovsk Begin to Surrender - MoD
Sputnik International
Ukrainian soldiers surrounded by Russian forces in the city Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have begun to surrender, according to a video featuring several prisoners published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2025-11-01T14:42+0000
2025-11-01T14:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
surrender
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/08/1122923914_0:0:2966:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_4f2437a76abceceebdc87e691db24ca2.jpg
The ministry published statements from two Ukrainian soldiers, Viacheslav Krevenko and Stanislav Tkachenko. They described the harsh conditions in the encirclement, the indifference of the Ukrainian command and the reasons for their decision to surrender.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/russian-forces-destroy-bridge-supplying-ukrainian-troops-near-pokrovsk-1123043370.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/08/1122923914_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4bdbd0ab80b5e88d11ccadd34fe08c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian soldiers, soldiers surrounded, surrounded in pokrovsk begin to surrender, russian forces, donetsk people's republi
ukrainian soldiers, soldiers surrounded, surrounded in pokrovsk begin to surrender, russian forces, donetsk people's republi

Ukrainian Soldiers Surrounded in Pokrovsk Begin to Surrender - MoD

14:42 GMT 01.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevRussian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian soldiers surrounded by Russian forces in the city Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have begun to surrender, according to a video featuring several prisoners published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
The ministry published statements from two Ukrainian soldiers, Viacheslav Krevenko and Stanislav Tkachenko. They described the harsh conditions in the encirclement, the indifference of the Ukrainian command and the reasons for their decision to surrender.
"I see no point in resisting or fighting. I suggest everyone surrender; then you will stay alive. If not, then you will die. That is it. It is very simple. I have no more strength, neither mentally nor physically. I cannot do anything anymore," Krevenko said in the video.
Combat work of the 2S5 Giatsint-S cannon crew - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Destroy Bridge Supplying Ukrainian Troops Near Pokrovsk
Yesterday, 11:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала