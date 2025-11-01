https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/ukrainian-soldiers-surrounded-in-pokrovsk-begin-to-surrender---mod-1123049932.html

Ukrainian Soldiers Surrounded in Pokrovsk Begin to Surrender - MoD

Ukrainian soldiers surrounded by Russian forces in the city Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have begun to surrender, according to a video featuring several prisoners published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.

The ministry published statements from two Ukrainian soldiers, Viacheslav Krevenko and Stanislav Tkachenko. They described the harsh conditions in the encirclement, the indifference of the Ukrainian command and the reasons for their decision to surrender.

