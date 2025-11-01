https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/ukrainian-soldiers-surrounded-in-pokrovsk-begin-to-surrender---mod-1123049932.html
Ukrainian Soldiers Surrounded in Pokrovsk Begin to Surrender - MoD
Ukrainian soldiers surrounded by Russian forces in the city Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have begun to surrender, according to a video featuring several prisoners published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
The ministry published statements from two Ukrainian soldiers, Viacheslav Krevenko and Stanislav Tkachenko. They described the harsh conditions in the encirclement, the indifference of the Ukrainian command and the reasons for their decision to surrender.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian soldiers surrounded by Russian forces in the city Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have begun to surrender, according to a video featuring several prisoners published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
The ministry published statements from two Ukrainian soldiers
, Viacheslav Krevenko and Stanislav Tkachenko. They described the harsh conditions in the encirclement, the indifference of the Ukrainian command
and the reasons for their decision to surrender.
"I see no point in resisting or fighting. I suggest everyone surrender; then you will stay alive. If not, then you will die. That is it. It is very simple. I have no more strength, neither mentally nor physically. I cannot do anything anymore," Krevenko said in the video.