French Politician Calls to Stop Funding Ukraine After Reports on Zelensky's Power Abuse

French politician Florian Philippot has called a halt to funding for Ukraine in response to a newspaper's report on Volodymyr Zelensky's power abuse.

"Well, the most interesting thing begins! Today, the well-known outlet published an extensive investigation on the topic 'The Dark Side of Zelensky's Rule'! A leader who 'uses the law to intimidate opponents and silence critics'! 'There are very alarming elements in his rule'! And we are arming and funding this?! Enough!" Philippot said on Saturday, quoting the report. On Saturday, the newspaper wrote that the former head of the national Ukrainian energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi became a scapegoat for Zelensky amid problems with electricity supply in Ukraine, with the Ukrainian opposition viewing Zelensky's actions as the exploitation of the country's judicial system to eliminate competitors. Ukrainian media reported on October 28 about Kudrytskyi's detention in the Lvov Region in western Ukraine. Later, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation announced that new charges had been brought against Lvov businessman Igor Hrynkevych and that Kudrytskyi had been detained on suspicion of "fraudulent misappropriation of funds from Ukrenergo." According to the agency, in 2018, they, together with Hrynkevych, embezzled 13.7 million hryvnias ($326,500) during the reconstruction of energy system facilities. Presidential election in Ukraine was supposed to be held on March 31, 2024, but it was canceled, citing martial law and general mobilization. Zelensky stated that elections were "untimely." At the same time, his term of office expired on May 20, 2024, and official Kiev insists that Zelensky remains legitimate until a new head of state is elected.

