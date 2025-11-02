https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/putins-personal-library-includes-fragment-of-destroyed-leopard-tank-1123054336.html
A fragment of a Leopard tank destroyed during the special military operation in Ukraine is stored in Russian President Vladimir Putin's personal library in the Kremlin.
"To the supreme commander-in-chief, a fragment of a fascist Leopard tank destroyed by us in the zone of the special military operation. Personnel of the 58th army. Zaporozhye Region, 2023," the inscription on the tank fragment read. Footage from the library was shown in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - A fragment of a Leopard tank destroyed during the special military operation in Ukraine is stored in Russian President Vladimir Putin's personal library in the Kremlin.
"To the supreme commander-in-chief, a fragment of a fascist Leopard tank
destroyed by us in the zone of the special military operation. Personnel of the 58th army. Zaporozhye Region, 2023," the inscription on the tank fragment read.
Footage from the library was shown in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.