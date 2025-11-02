International
Putin's Personal Library Includes Fragment of Destroyed Leopard Tank
Putin's Personal Library Includes Fragment of Destroyed Leopard Tank
A fragment of a Leopard tank destroyed during the special military operation in Ukraine is stored in Russian President Vladimir Putin's personal library in the Kremlin.
"To the supreme commander-in-chief, a fragment of a fascist Leopard tank destroyed by us in the zone of the special military operation. Personnel of the 58th army. Zaporozhye Region, 2023," the inscription on the tank fragment read. Footage from the library was shown in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
16:18 GMT 02.11.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an event in the Zaryadye Concert Hall in Moscow in honor of City Day.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an event in the Zaryadye Concert Hall in Moscow in honor of City Day. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2025
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - A fragment of a Leopard tank destroyed during the special military operation in Ukraine is stored in Russian President Vladimir Putin's personal library in the Kremlin.
"To the supreme commander-in-chief, a fragment of a fascist Leopard tank destroyed by us in the zone of the special military operation. Personnel of the 58th army. Zaporozhye Region, 2023," the inscription on the tank fragment read.
Footage from the library was shown in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
