https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/russia-ready-to-include-ningbo-port-in-trade-expansion-plans-with-china-1123052565.html
Russia Ready to Include Ningbo Port in Trade Expansion Plans With China
Russia Ready to Include Ningbo Port in Trade Expansion Plans With China
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to include the Chinese port of Ningbo in initiatives aimed at expanding trade with China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Sunday.
2025-11-02T07:31+0000
2025-11-02T07:31+0000
2025-11-02T07:31+0000
world
dmitry chernyshenko
china
ningbo
russia
trade
northern sea route
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/0c/1083592680_41:0:1819:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_f8967ea858c639be6ac60f6df66e8735.png
Chernyshenko is visiting China. In the Chinese city of Ningbo, he visited the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, which is the largest in the world in terms of cargo turnover and the largest in China in implementing smart logistics management technologies. The deputy prime minister added that the development of the Northern Sea Route is a promising direction for cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/china-defies-us-pressure-upholds-legal-oil-trade-with-russia-1122968290.html
china
ningbo
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/0c/1083592680_263:0:1596:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_1a4c2b35e73664f3bec4ba2fe65ce644.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ningbo port, chinese port of ningbo, expanding trade with china, trade expansion plans with china
ningbo port, chinese port of ningbo, expanding trade with china, trade expansion plans with china
Russia Ready to Include Ningbo Port in Trade Expansion Plans With China
NINGBO (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to include the Chinese port of Ningbo in initiatives aimed at expanding trade with China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Sunday.
Chernyshenko is visiting China. In the Chinese city of Ningbo, he visited the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, which is the largest in the world in terms of cargo turnover
and the largest in China in implementing smart logistics management technologies.
"We are focused on practical cooperation and specific results. We are ready to include the port of Ningbo in strategic initiatives to expand trade between China and Russia, to diversify export routes, including the Northern Sea Route," Chernyshenko said.
The deputy prime minister added that the development of the Northern Sea Route is a promising direction for cooperation.