https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/russia-ready-to-include-ningbo-port-in-trade-expansion-plans-with-china-1123052565.html
Russia Ready to Include Ningbo Port in Trade Expansion Plans With China
Russia is ready to include the Chinese port of Ningbo in initiatives aimed at expanding trade with China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Sunday.
Chernyshenko is visiting China. In the Chinese city of Ningbo, he visited the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, which is the largest in the world in terms of cargo turnover and the largest in China in implementing smart logistics management technologies. The deputy prime minister added that the development of the Northern Sea Route is a promising direction for cooperation.
07:31 GMT 02.11.2025
© XinhuaAerial photo taken on July 12, 2017 shows the container pier of Zhoushan Port in Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In the first half of 2017, Zhoushan Port handled 515 million tonnes cargoes, up 11.3 percent year-on-year, and 12.39 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers, up 14.6 percent year-on-year.
NINGBO (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to include the Chinese port of Ningbo in initiatives aimed at expanding trade with China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Sunday.
Chernyshenko is visiting China. In the Chinese city of Ningbo, he visited the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, which is the largest in the world in terms of cargo turnover and the largest in China in implementing smart logistics management technologies.
"We are focused on practical cooperation and specific results. We are ready to include the port of Ningbo in strategic initiatives to expand trade between China and Russia, to diversify export routes, including the Northern Sea Route," Chernyshenko said.
The deputy prime minister added that the development of the Northern Sea Route is a promising direction for cooperation.
