Russia Ready to Include Ningbo Port in Trade Expansion Plans With China

Russia is ready to include the Chinese port of Ningbo in initiatives aimed at expanding trade with China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Sunday.

Chernyshenko is visiting China. In the Chinese city of Ningbo, he visited the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, which is the largest in the world in terms of cargo turnover and the largest in China in implementing smart logistics management technologies. The deputy prime minister added that the development of the Northern Sea Route is a promising direction for cooperation.

