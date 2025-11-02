https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/russian-and-us-officials-hold-informal-talks-at-apec-summit-in-south-korea-1123053469.html

Russian and US Officials Hold Informal Talks at APEC Summit in South Korea

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk had an informal conversation with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during the APEC leaders' meeting in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, according to video broadcasts of the summit events.

Overchuk headed the Russian delegation at the summit, and Bessent headed the US delegation. The broadcast showed the conversation, which took place on Saturday, lasted only a few minutes, and was conducted without an interpreter. The central event of the APEC summit week — the leaders' summit — began on Friday in South Korea and lasted through Saturday. This year, delegations from all participating states were present at the summit in Gyeongju, as well as invited leaders — the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates.

