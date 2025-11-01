https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/ukraine-not-mentioned-in-apec-summit-final-declaration-1123048216.html

Ukraine Not Mentioned in APEC Summit Final Declaration

The Ukraine conflict was not mentioned in the final declaration of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, according to the document published on Saturday.

The Ukrainian crisis was also not mentioned in the final declarations of the APEC summits in the Peruvian capital of Lima in 2024 and in the US city of San Francisco in 2023, however it was mentioned in the 2022 declaration adopted in Bangkok. According to the final declaration, APEC leaders agreed to diversify energy sources, recognizing the importance of natural gas and LNG, as well as to create conditions for confirming the origin of the energy used. They also acknowledged that artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping global economies and urged enhanced cooperation in this realm. The demographic issue was also on the agenda.The member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation had disagreements when aligning the summit final declaration, but managed to achieve a substantive outcome, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said in response to a question from Sputnik on Saturday.Earlier in the day, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said that some countries that are unfriendly to Russia tried to push the Ukraine topic into the final declaration of the APEC summit, but they failed.South Korea will establish an Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center to promote innovation and knowledge exchange in the region, according to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Artificial Intelligence Initiative (2026-2030) adopted at a summit in Gyeongju on Saturday.AI technology should be applied in all spheres, particularly in the public and private sectors and among the working population, and should be used to increase citizen trust and reduce the opportunity gap, it added.The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the main event of the APEC summit, commenced on October 31 in South Korea for the first time in two decades and will continue until November 1. The Russian delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

