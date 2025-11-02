https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/train-attack-in-eastern-england-not-being-treated-as-act-of-terrorism---police-1123054740.html

Train Attack in Eastern England Not Being Treated as Act of Terrorism - Police

The recent knife attack on a train in eastern England is not being treated as a terrorist incident, the British Transport Police said on Sunday.

UK broadcaster reported that two suspects were arrested on Saturday after a stabbing attack on a train bound for the town of Huntingdon in eastern England. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. One is a 32-year-old Black UK citizen, the other is a 35-year-old UK citizen of Caribbean descent, Loveless added. A total of 11 people were injured – 10 were admitted to hospital immediately after the attack, while one sought medical help later. Two victims remain in critical condition, and four have been discharged, the superintendent said. UK King Charles III and Queen Camilla expressed their shock at the train knife attack near Huntingdon. In a statement published by Buckingham Palace, the king and queen said they were "truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack" and offered their deepest sympathy and thoughts to those affected. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed his deep concern about the incident. UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also commented on the incident, confirming that two suspects had been arrested by police. Mahmood added that she was monitoring the investigation into the incident.

