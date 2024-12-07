https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/instead-of-fighting-terrorism-uk-shifts-finite-capacity-to-counter-russia-1121113308.html
Instead of Fighting Terrorism, UK Shifts 'Finite Capacity' to Counter Russia
In a sign of No 10’s permanent push to reference the so-called “Russian threat”, the MI5 boss earlier claimed without providing any proof that Russia is intent to cause “mayhem” on UK streets.
MI5 has to "pare back" its focus from counter-terrorism to alleged hostile states, including Russia, China and Iran, the UK security agency’s director general Ken McCallum was cited by The Times as saying.“In effect, we had the 20-to-30-year holiday from that kind of big player... sophisticated states in serious conflict with each other. It’s back, I’m afraid," McCallum argued.Western media have repeatedly made accusations against Russia without giving any evidence, which was the case, for example, in Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election.Media earlier reported that the extension of a fisheries agreement between Russia and the Faroe Islands, which are part of Denmark on the rights of autonomy, would allegedly allow Moscow to "spy on the West" through this territory.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova states in this regard that such claims are aimed at destroying relations between Moscow and Torshavn, and come as part of the West's campaign against Russia.
"The agency will have to make uncomfortable choices in the face of more sophisticated threats from nation states," he said, adding that the MI5 is forced to spend its "finite capacity" on these countries' "state activity."
The Russian Embassy in London said in an earlier statement that the UK authorities are stepping up anti-Russian propaganda and disinformation in order to distract attention from alarming trends in the British economy, which comes amid realization of the looming collapse of the "Ukrainian project."
