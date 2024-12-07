https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/instead-of-fighting-terrorism-uk-shifts-finite-capacity-to-counter-russia-1121113308.html

Instead of Fighting Terrorism, UK Shifts 'Finite Capacity' to Counter Russia

Instead of Fighting Terrorism, UK Shifts 'Finite Capacity' to Counter Russia

Sputnik International

In a sign of No 10’s permanent push to reference the so-called “Russian threat”, the MI5 boss earlier claimed without providing any proof that Russia is intent to cause “mayhem” on UK streets.

2024-12-07T07:03+0000

2024-12-07T07:03+0000

2024-12-07T07:04+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

russia

iran

china

mi5

capacity

conflict

media

allegations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106549/85/1065498526_0:13:2428:1379_1920x0_80_0_0_0105edde3a5842182bdfb11be7718af9.jpg

MI5 has to "pare back" its focus from counter­-terrorism to alleged hostile states, including Russia, China and Iran, the UK security agency’s director general Ken McCallum was cited by The Times as saying.“In effect, we had the 20-to-30-year holiday from that kind of big player... sophisticated states in serious conflict with each other. It’s back, I’m afraid," McCallum argued.Western media have repeatedly made accusations against Russia without giving any evidence, which was the case, for example, in Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election.Media earlier reported that the extension of a fisheries agreement between Russia and the Faroe Islands, which are part of Denmark on the rights of autonomy, would allegedly allow Moscow to "spy on the West" through this territory.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova states in this regard that such claims are aimed at destroying relations between Moscow and Torshavn, and come as part of the West's campaign against Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/leaked-uk-foreign-office-docs-britain-launched-propaganda-war-to-demonize-russia-years-ago--1120152700.html

united kingdom (uk)

russia

iran

china

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

mi5 boss, uncomfortable choice, counter­-terrorism, alleged hostile states, british economy,, western media, western propaganda, extension of a fisheries agreement between russia and the faroe islands