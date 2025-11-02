What Makes Russia’s Khabarovsk Sub Deep-Sea Powerhouse
Russia has launched the nuclear-powered submarine Khabarovsk, one of the most advanced deep-sea vehicles ever built.
Here’s what makes it so cutting-edge:
It’s not just a submarine—it’s the first-ever vessel designed to carry the Poseidon underwater drone, a nuclear-capable autonomous vehicle that can strike distant targets with unprecedented stealth
Submarine can carry six or more Poseidons (some sources suggest up to 12) for deep‑sea, long‑range missions
Aside from the Poseidon, the Khabarovsk can be equipped with torpedo tubes and possibly vertical launch devices for cruise missiles or anti‑ship/land‑attack roles
Technical highlights
Vessel features a traditional double-hull architecture, incorporated from the advanced Borei-M ballistic missile submarines
Khabarovsk is powered by a nuclear propulsion system with a pressurized water reactor, providing both extended underwater endurance and reduced acoustic signature
Crew: At least 100 personnel
Length: Approximately 113 meters
Beam (width): Over 12 meters
Hull diameter: Around 10 meters
Submerged displacement: About 10,000 tons
Maximum underwater speed: Up to 32 knots, or about 59 km per hour
Range: Unlimited (thanks to nuclear propulsion)
Operational diving depth: Down to 500 meters
Endurance: 90–120 days
