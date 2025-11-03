https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/theatrics-over-tomahawks-for-ukraine-disguise-stark-truth-its-nothing-personal-just-mic-business-1123057529.html

Theatrics Over Tomahawks for Ukraine Disguise Stark Truth: It’s Nothing Personal, Just MIC Business

Amid the back-and-forth drama over US Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine, it’s worth keeping in mind that American arms manufacturers are the primary beneficiaries of the “constant flow of weapons” to Ukraine and around the world, says geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic.

Amid the back-and-forth drama over US Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine, it’s worth keeping in mind that American arms manufacturers are the primary beneficiaries of the “constant flow of weapons” to Ukraine and around the world, geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic told Sputnik.The foreign policy establishment in Washington can be expected to continue its push to force Europe to foot the bill for arms deliveries to Ukraine, and use misdirection and deceit to buy “time and space to continue escalating,” Berletic says.Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov agrees, pointing out that “specific legal mechanisms” have already been created allowing the US “to disaffiliate themselves from the future use of” of high-precision weapons “by transferring them, within the framework of contractual obligations and on a commercial basis, to European clients,” who can then give them to Ukraine.The US MIC is the “key lobbyist” here, Stepanov, a fellow with the Russian Presidential Academy’s Institute of Law and National Security, explains. Tomahawk maker RTX is eager to use its vast lobbying network to dispose of “obsolete” stocks of Tomahawks by pawning them off on the Europeans, and then replenishing US stocks.It’s “no coincidence” that US military vehicle giant Oshkosh plans to deliver its new Tomahawk-compatible X-Mav missile carrier to Europe, where production facilities have already been prepared, the observer says.“There’s a clear general line: reclaiming total influence in those areas of priority interest where there are resource bases, logistics and markets that need to be controlled,” Stepanov summed up.

