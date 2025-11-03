International
Trump Calls Putin, Xi Smart, Tough Leaders Who Should Be Taken Seriously
Trump Calls Putin, Xi Smart, Tough Leaders Who Should Be Taken Seriously
US President Donald Trump referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as smart and tough leaders, stating that they are "not to be toyed with" and should be taken seriously.
"Both [Putin and Xi] tough. Both smart. They're both very strong leaders. These are people not to be toyed with. These are people you have to take very serious. They're not walking in saying, ‘Oh, isn't it a beautiful day? Look how beautiful. The sun is shining, it's so nice.’ These are serious people. These are people that are tough, smart leaders," Trump told CBS in an interview.The US has said that the issue of denuclearization should be addressed and that the US discusses the issue with both Russia and China.Trump has also said that he does not believe that the United States will be waging war against Venezuela.At the same time, Trump is not ruling out the possibility of sending US troops to Nigeria.The President said that he will instruct the Pentagon to prepare for a possible attack in the African country to "wipe out Islamic terrorists." He added that the US will also immediately cease all aid to Nigeria if the killing of Christians continues.
Trump Calls Putin, Xi Smart, Tough Leaders Who Should Be Taken Seriously

05:01 GMT 03.11.2025 (Updated: 05:26 GMT 03.11.2025)
US President Donald Trump referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as smart and tough leaders, stating that they are "not to be toyed with" and should be taken seriously.
"Both [Putin and Xi] tough. Both smart. They're both very strong leaders. These are people not to be toyed with. These are people you have to take very serious. They're not walking in saying, ‘Oh, isn't it a beautiful day? Look how beautiful. The sun is shining, it's so nice.’ These are serious people. These are people that are tough, smart leaders," Trump told CBS in an interview.
The US has said that the issue of denuclearization should be addressed and that the US discusses the issue with both Russia and China.

"I think we should do something about denuclearization, and I did actually discuss that with both [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]," Trump told CBS in an interview.

Trump has also said that he does not believe that the United States will be waging war against Venezuela.
"I doubt it. I do not think so. But they have been treating us very badly, not only on drugs," Trump told CBS when asked if the US will be at war with the Latin American country.
At the same time, Trump is not ruling out the possibility of sending US troops to Nigeria.
The President said that he will instruct the Pentagon to prepare for a possible attack in the African country to "wipe out Islamic terrorists." He added that the US will also immediately cease all aid to Nigeria if the killing of Christians continues.
"Could be ... I envisage a lot of things. They are killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
