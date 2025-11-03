https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/trump-calls-putin-xi-smart-tough-leaders-who-should-be-taken-seriously-1123055628.html

Trump Calls Putin, Xi Smart, Tough Leaders Who Should Be Taken Seriously

US President Donald Trump referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as smart and tough leaders, stating that they are "not to be toyed with" and should be taken seriously.

"Both [Putin and Xi] tough. Both smart. They're both very strong leaders. These are people not to be toyed with. These are people you have to take very serious. They're not walking in saying, ‘Oh, isn't it a beautiful day? Look how beautiful. The sun is shining, it's so nice.’ These are serious people. These are people that are tough, smart leaders," Trump told CBS in an interview.The US has said that the issue of denuclearization should be addressed and that the US discusses the issue with both Russia and China.Trump has also said that he does not believe that the United States will be waging war against Venezuela.At the same time, Trump is not ruling out the possibility of sending US troops to Nigeria.The President said that he will instruct the Pentagon to prepare for a possible attack in the African country to "wipe out Islamic terrorists." He added that the US will also immediately cease all aid to Nigeria if the killing of Christians continues.

