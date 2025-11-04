International
Trump, Xi May Meet Several Times in 2026, US-China Relations in 'Good Place' - Bessent
Trump, Xi May Meet Several Times in 2026, US-China Relations in 'Good Place' - Bessent
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a good meeting in October and may see each other several times during the next year, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Tuesday.
"I think President Trump is the only leader whom President Xi respects. They had a very good meeting. The relationship is in a good place. I think we are going to have two state visits, and they may also see each other at the G20 meeting in Doral [Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami] and then the APEC conference in Shenzhen in November [2026]," Bessent told CNBC.Last month Trump said that his meeting with Xi in South Korea was amazing and resulted in an "outstanding group of decisions." Later, the Chinese leader said that trade and economic development should remain the driving force behind China-US relations, not a stumbling block between the countries.
14:11 GMT 04.11.2025
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2025
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a good meeting in October and may see each other several times during the next year, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Tuesday.
"I think President Trump is the only leader whom President Xi respects. They had a very good meeting. The relationship is in a good place. I think we are going to have two state visits, and they may also see each other at the G20 meeting in Doral [Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami] and then the APEC conference in Shenzhen in November [2026]," Bessent told CNBC.
Last month Trump said that his meeting with Xi in South Korea was amazing and resulted in an "outstanding group of decisions." Later, the Chinese leader said that trade and economic development should remain the driving force behind China-US relations, not a stumbling block between the countries.
