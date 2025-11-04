https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/trump-xi-may-meet-several-times-in-2026-us-china-relations-in-good-place---bessent-1123060910.html

Trump, Xi May Meet Several Times in 2026, US-China Relations in 'Good Place' - Bessent

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a good meeting in October and may see each other several times during the next year, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Tuesday.

"I think President Trump is the only leader whom President Xi respects. They had a very good meeting. The relationship is in a good place. I think we are going to have two state visits, and they may also see each other at the G20 meeting in Doral [Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami] and then the APEC conference in Shenzhen in November [2026]," Bessent told CNBC.Last month Trump said that his meeting with Xi in South Korea was amazing and resulted in an "outstanding group of decisions." Later, the Chinese leader said that trade and economic development should remain the driving force behind China-US relations, not a stumbling block between the countries.

