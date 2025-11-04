https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/ukraine-loses-up-to-430-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces---mod-1123060211.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 430 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 430 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 430 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2025-11-04T10:20+0000

2025-11-04T10:20+0000

2025-11-04T10:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1e/1121306508_0:154:3094:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_55c755cf4e5a8f9d6b6b6faf52858557.jpg

"In total, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to 430 servicepeople, a tank, three combat armored vehicles, seven cars and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.ussian air defense systems have shot down three guided bombs, a HIMARS rocket, and 204 drones, the Russia Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities that supported the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/russian-iskander-strike-takes-out-two-us-made-himars-and-ammo-in-sumy-1122160849.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine loses, russia's battlegroup tsentr, russian defense ministry, military personnel