Ukraine Loses Up to 430 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 430 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to 430 servicepeople, a tank, three combat armored vehicles, seven cars and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 430 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to 430 servicepeople, a tank, three combat armored vehicles, seven cars and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers and Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
ussian air defense systems have shot down three guided bombs, a HIMARS rocket, and 204 drones, the Russia Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Air defense systems shot down three guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system missile, and 204 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities that supported the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, the statement read.