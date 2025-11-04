https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/us-proposes-international-force-for-gaza-in-draft-un-resolution-1123058421.html
US Proposes International Force for Gaza in Draft UN Resolution
The United States has sent several members of the UN Security Council a draft resolution on the creation of international security forces in the Gaza Strip for a period of at least two years, the Axios portal reported, citing a copy of the document it had obtained.
According to the publication, the draft resolution would grant the United States and other participating countries broad powers to govern the Gaza Strip and ensure security there until the end of 2027, with the possibility of extension.
