International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/us-proposes-international-force-for-gaza-in-draft-un-resolution-1123058421.html
US Proposes International Force for Gaza in Draft UN Resolution
US Proposes International Force for Gaza in Draft UN Resolution
Sputnik International
The United States has sent several members of the UN Security Council a draft resolution on the creation of international security forces in the Gaza Strip for a period of at least two years, the Axios portal reported, citing a copy of the document it had obtained.
2025-11-04T03:22+0000
2025-11-04T03:22+0000
world
us
gaza strip
un security council (unsc)
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
genocide
ceasefire
ceasefire monitoring
un peacekeepers
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119393215_0:16:3586:2033_1920x0_80_0_0_ec48f20a6eec6c075b05f5d45d050b2f.jpg
According to the publication, the draft resolution would grant the United States and other participating countries broad powers to govern the Gaza Strip and ensure security there until the end of 2027, with the possibility of extension.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/idf-strikes-arms-depot-of-palestinian-radicals-in-northern-gaza-strip-1123033516.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119393215_428:0:3159:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_807e42fd4cbc470733f15eb48203d829.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza ceasefire, palestine-israel war, war on gaza, trump's ceasefire, ceasefire violation, gaza peacekeepers, un peacekeepers, un forces
gaza ceasefire, palestine-israel war, war on gaza, trump's ceasefire, ceasefire violation, gaza peacekeepers, un peacekeepers, un forces

US Proposes International Force for Gaza in Draft UN Resolution

03:22 GMT 04.11.2025
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2025
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has sent several members of the UN Security Council a draft resolution on the creation of international security forces in the Gaza Strip for a period of at least two years, the Axios portal reported, citing a copy of the document it had obtained.
According to the publication, the draft resolution would grant the United States and other participating countries broad powers to govern the Gaza Strip and ensure security there until the end of 2027, with the possibility of extension.
Israeli soldiers work on their tanks in a staging area on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2025
World
IDF Strikes Arms Depot of 'Palestinian Radicals' in Northern Gaza Strip
29 October, 15:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала