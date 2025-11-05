https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/germany-offering-afghans-money-so-they-do-not-enter-country---reports-1123063495.html
Germany Offering Afghans Money So They Do Not Enter Country - Reports
Germany Offering Afghans Money So They Do Not Enter Country - Reports
Sputnik International
The German government is offering Afghan citizens awaiting German visas cash payments in exchange for waiving their right to enter Germany, the portal of the German public television program Tagesschau reported, citing sources.
2025-11-05T03:41+0000
2025-11-05T03:41+0000
2025-11-05T03:41+0000
world
migration
germany
afghanistan
taliban
pakistan
europe
illegal migrants
illegal immigrants
illegal migration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107493/18/1074931806_0:108:2268:1384_1920x0_80_0_0_4117fa36bc04fad856692a6089b8bf4d.jpg
About 2,100 Afghans in Pakistan are still waiting to enter Germany after they received official promises of admission under various humanitarian programs introduced after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, according to Tagesschau. Nonetheless, Germany does not allow Afghan citizens to enter the country without thorough security checks. These security procedures have been protracted and, due to the lack of significant progress, the German Foreign and Interior Ministries have started sending out letters offering to waive the waiting period for a fee. About 700 Afghan citizens have received letters offering them payments for voluntary refusal to continue participating in the resettlement program, according to Tagesschau. The portal clarified that there is a condition: if a family accepts the offer, they are permanently excluded from the humanitarian program. The deadline for a response is November 17.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/german-mainstream-politicians-too-self-serving-to-deal-with-migrant-crisis-1121750738.html
germany
afghanistan
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107493/18/1074931806_140:0:2129:1492_1920x0_80_0_0_6b5b86ae7485e2a24561a569639af98f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
illegal migration, migrants, illegal immigrants, migrants in germany
illegal migration, migrants, illegal immigrants, migrants in germany
Germany Offering Afghans Money So They Do Not Enter Country - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government is offering Afghan citizens awaiting German visas cash payments in exchange for waiving their right to enter Germany, the portal of the German public television program Tagesschau reported, citing sources.
About 2,100 Afghans in Pakistan are still waiting to enter Germany after they received official promises of admission under various humanitarian programs introduced after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, according to Tagesschau.
Nonetheless, Germany does not allow Afghan citizens to enter the country without thorough security checks
. These security procedures have been protracted and, due to the lack of significant progress, the German Foreign and Interior Ministries have started sending out letters offering to waive the waiting period for a fee.
About 700 Afghan citizens have received letters offering them payments for voluntary refusal to continue participating in the resettlement program, according to Tagesschau.
The portal clarified that there is a condition: if a family accepts the offer, they are permanently excluded from the humanitarian program. The deadline for a response is November 17.