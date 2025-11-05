International
Germany Offering Afghans Money So They Do Not Enter Country - Reports
Germany Offering Afghans Money So They Do Not Enter Country - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government is offering Afghan citizens awaiting German visas cash payments in exchange for waiving their right to enter Germany, the portal of the German public television program Tagesschau reported, citing sources.
About 2,100 Afghans in Pakistan are still waiting to enter Germany after they received official promises of admission under various humanitarian programs introduced after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, according to Tagesschau. Nonetheless, Germany does not allow Afghan citizens to enter the country without thorough security checks. These security procedures have been protracted and, due to the lack of significant progress, the German Foreign and Interior Ministries have started sending out letters offering to waive the waiting period for a fee. About 700 Afghan citizens have received letters offering them payments for voluntary refusal to continue participating in the resettlement program, according to Tagesschau. The portal clarified that there is a condition: if a family accepts the offer, they are permanently excluded from the humanitarian program. The deadline for a response is November 17.
Germany Offering Afghans Money So They Do Not Enter Country - Reports

03:41 GMT 05.11.2025
German police officers and migrants stand in front of an asylum center after a woman was found dead in the center in Regensburg, Germany, Saturday, May 11, 2019
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government is offering Afghan citizens awaiting German visas cash payments in exchange for waiving their right to enter Germany, the portal of the German public television program Tagesschau reported, citing sources.
About 2,100 Afghans in Pakistan are still waiting to enter Germany after they received official promises of admission under various humanitarian programs introduced after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, according to Tagesschau.
Nonetheless, Germany does not allow Afghan citizens to enter the country without thorough security checks. These security procedures have been protracted and, due to the lack of significant progress, the German Foreign and Interior Ministries have started sending out letters offering to waive the waiting period for a fee.
About 700 Afghan citizens have received letters offering them payments for voluntary refusal to continue participating in the resettlement program, according to Tagesschau.
The portal clarified that there is a condition: if a family accepts the offer, they are permanently excluded from the humanitarian program. The deadline for a response is November 17.
