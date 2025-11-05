https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/russian-forces-continue-to-destroy-encircled-ukrainian-troops-in-kupyansk-area-1123065654.html
Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Encircled Ukrainian Troops in Kupyansk Area
Russia's Zapad battlegroup continues to destroy the Ukrainian armed forces group encircled in Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"In the area of the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, units of the 6th Army continue to destroy the encircled enemy group," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.Russian forces eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers and 26 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Kupyansk area in past day, the ministry added. At the same time, Russia's Tsentr battlegroup repelled 12 enemy counterattacks in the northern and northwestern directions from the settlement of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added. Russian troops clear the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the ministry also stated.Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Vostok group has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian servicemen and the Zapad group has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement reads.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the activities of the Ukrainian armed forces and a drone assembly shop, the ministry said.
"In the area of the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, units of the 6th Army continue to destroy the encircled enemy group," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers and 26 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Kupyansk area in past day, the ministry added.
At the same time, Russia's Tsentr battlegroup repelled 12 enemy counterattacks in the northern and northwestern directions from the settlement of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
"Units of the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army have liberated 19 buildings in the northern, eastern, and southeastern parts of the village of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic and are advancing toward the Zapadny district. The expansion of the control zone and the tightening of the encirclement of the enemy group continue," the statement read.
Russian troops clear the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the ministry also stated.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to 470 servicemen, six combat armored vehicles, nine cars and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Vostok group has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian servicemen and the Zapad group has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement reads.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the activities of the Ukrainian armed forces and a drone assembly shop, the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down a guided aerial bomb, four rockets from a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 123 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry noted.