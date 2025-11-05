International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/russian-forces-continue-to-destroy-encircled-ukrainian-troops-in-kupyansk-area-1123065654.html
Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Encircled Ukrainian Troops in Kupyansk Area
Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Encircled Ukrainian Troops in Kupyansk Area
Sputnik International
Russia's Zapad battlegroup continues to destroy the Ukrainian armed forces group encircled in Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2025-11-05T11:24+0000
2025-11-05T11:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
dpr
ukraine
kharkov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg
"In the area of ​​the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, units of the 6th Army continue to destroy the encircled enemy group," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.Russian forces eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers and 26 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Kupyansk area in past day, the ministry added. At the same time, Russia's Tsentr battlegroup repelled 12 enemy counterattacks in the northern and northwestern directions from the settlement of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added. Russian troops clear the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the ministry also stated.Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Vostok group has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian servicemen and the Zapad group has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement reads.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the activities of the Ukrainian armed forces and a drone assembly shop, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/kupyansk-and-krasnoarmeysk-encirclements-make-ukraines-defeat-too-big-to-hide-1123047630.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_485:0:3216:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d153ae501a259f1aad032a6ae4e93cb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, special military operation, ukraine, kupyansk, donetsk people's republic
russia, special military operation, ukraine, kupyansk, donetsk people's republic

Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Encircled Ukrainian Troops in Kupyansk Area

11:24 GMT 05.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia's Zapad battlegroup continues to destroy the Ukrainian armed forces group encircled in Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the area of ​​the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, units of the 6th Army continue to destroy the encircled enemy group," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers and 26 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Kupyansk area in past day, the ministry added.
At the same time, Russia's Tsentr battlegroup repelled 12 enemy counterattacks in the northern and northwestern directions from the settlement of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.

"Units of the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army have liberated 19 buildings in the northern, eastern, and southeastern parts of the village of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic and are advancing toward the Zapadny district. The expansion of the control zone and the tightening of the encirclement of the enemy group continue," the statement read.

Russian troops clear the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the ministry also stated.

"In total, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Tsentr group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to 470 servicemen, six combat armored vehicles, nine cars and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Vostok group has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian servicemen and the Zapad group has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement reads.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the activities of the Ukrainian armed forces and a drone assembly shop, the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down a guided aerial bomb, four rockets from a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 123 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry noted.
A Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
Analysis
Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk Encirclements Make Ukraine's Defeat 'Too Big to Hide'
1 November, 08:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала