https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/russian-forces-continue-to-destroy-encircled-ukrainian-troops-in-kupyansk-area-1123065654.html

Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Encircled Ukrainian Troops in Kupyansk Area

Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Encircled Ukrainian Troops in Kupyansk Area

Sputnik International

Russia's Zapad battlegroup continues to destroy the Ukrainian armed forces group encircled in Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2025-11-05T11:24+0000

2025-11-05T11:24+0000

2025-11-05T11:24+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

dpr

ukraine

kharkov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg

"In the area of ​​the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, units of the 6th Army continue to destroy the encircled enemy group," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.Russian forces eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers and 26 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Kupyansk area in past day, the ministry added. At the same time, Russia's Tsentr battlegroup repelled 12 enemy counterattacks in the northern and northwestern directions from the settlement of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added. Russian troops clear the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the ministry also stated.Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Vostok group has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian servicemen and the Zapad group has eliminated more than 230 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement reads.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit energy and transport infrastructure facilities supporting the activities of the Ukrainian armed forces and a drone assembly shop, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/kupyansk-and-krasnoarmeysk-encirclements-make-ukraines-defeat-too-big-to-hide-1123047630.html

russia

ukraine

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, special military operation, ukraine, kupyansk, donetsk people's republic