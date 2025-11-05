https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/trump-breaks-his-own-record-as-government-shutdown-enters-36th-day-1123063976.html

Trump Breaks His Own Record as Government Shutdown Enters 36th Day

Trump Breaks His Own Record as Government Shutdown Enters 36th Day

Sputnik International

The US government shutdown has become the longest ever, surpassing the previous record set during the first administration of US President Donald Trump and lasting for 36 days.

2025-11-05T05:36+0000

2025-11-05T05:36+0000

2025-11-05T05:37+0000

americas

americans

us

paul preston

donald trump

congress

republicans

democrats

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0d/1122953048_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e695a16313a2b61df55228c4fc5bcf2c.jpg

The new US fiscal year began on October 1, but Congress failed to approve a budget, leaving the government unable to function. A government shutdown in the US involves the cessation of operations by some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of a budget for the next fiscal year, a situation that is not uncommon. The longest government shutdown in the history of the United States continued for 35 days and lasted from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019. Who To Blame?The main discord issue between the Republicans and the Democrats is funding under the Affordable Care Act, passed under former President Barack Obama. The Democrats insist that increased subsidies should be extended and that this should be part of negotiations to reopen the government, as ending subsidies will lead to higher costs for millions of Americans. The Republicans, in turn, claim that the extension of subsidies should be considered separately and should not be used as an instrument in budget negotiations. They also demand that the government be reopened before any discussions related to medical reform start. At the same time, political analyst Keith Preston told RIA Novosti that looking for a party to blame amid the ongoing shutdown is nothing more than a "ritualistic theater" where one half of the nation blames the White House and the other— the Congress, while both of those sides are "factions of the same managerial elite." Trump previously announced that he could use the government shutdown to make massive staff and pay cuts. He claimed that the Democrats' position created the budget impasse, and the White House is exploiting the current situation to eliminate programs that Republicans dislike. Economic ConsequencesA recent poll by CBS showed that almost 90% of Americans are concerned about the consequences of the now-record shutdown. Moreover, estimates by the Congressional Budget Office reveal that the US economy could lose up to $14 billion and 2 percentage points in the annualized GDP growth in the quarter due to the shutdown. Among the entities affected by the shutdown the most, there are enterprises dependent on federal contracts that have faced loss of income due to the suspension of payments. A separate problem is the shortage of air traffic control personnel across the country's airports, which leads to regular flight delays and creates potential for emergency situations. US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has even said that the country's states may have to close certain parts of their airspace for security reasons amid the ongoing shortage of air traffic controllers. Issues with air traffic have also affected the tourism industry, causing concerns that the shutdown threatens the holiday season and leading to hundreds of companies operating in the sector, including casinos, hotels, and convention bureaus, appealing to Congress to immediately end the ongoing shutdown. The Food and Nutrition Service is also expected to run out of funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food benefits to 42 million Americans. While the service said that it would use contingency funds to partially cover the program in November, it is unclear what happens next. Still, the day-to-day life in the US continues mostly as usual. In Preston's opinion, it may influence the perception of US bureaucracy by ordinary Americans. He added that the real lesson of the events may be the negative role that the US government plays in the life of the society.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/us-government-shutdown-causing-up-to-15bln-in-economic-losses-everyday-1122965946.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/2025-us-government-shutdown-reasons--consequence-1122893549.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251104/trump-administration-ousts-federal-housing-agencys-internal-watchdog---reports-1123060380.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the us government shutdown has become the longest ever, surpassing the previous record set during the first administration of us president donald trump and lasting for 36 days.