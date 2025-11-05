https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/ukraine-concealing-dire-situation-of-ukrainian-troops-in-kupyansk-pokrovsk-1123065488.html

Ukraine Concealing Dire Situation of Ukrainian Troops in Kupyansk, Pokrovsk

Kiev is hushing up the dire situation faced by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) areas, rejecting Russia’s offer to allow media access to the encircled Ukrainian forces, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia was ready to grant journalists access to the encirclement zone of Ukrainian troops. Peskov said Western journalist had showed significant interest in Putin’s proposal but said he was unaware of any Ukrainian journalists volunteering to visit the area.The development of new weapons is a critically important event for ensuring the defense and security of Russia, Dmitry Peskov stressed.Russia is systematically developing a weapons system designed to reliably guarantee its security and "become a reliable shield against ... hotheads who not only make some ill-considered statements, but are also potentially ready to take ill-considered actions," the official said.Moscow is unclear about what types of nuclear weapons the United States plans to test, he added.

