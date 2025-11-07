https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/senate-blocks-bipartisan-measure-to-curb-trumps-military-authority-on-venezuela-1123070641.html

Senate Blocks Bipartisan Measure to Curb Trump's Military Authority on Venezuela

Senate Blocks Bipartisan Measure to Curb Trump's Military Authority on Venezuela

The US Senate on Thursday rejected a bipartisan war powers resolution that sought to prevent President Donald Trump from carrying out military strikes against Venezuela without congressional approval, CBS News reported.

The motion, introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and backed by 15 co-sponsors, including Republican Rand Paul, failed in a 49–51 vote, with only two Republicans supporting it.Kaine argued that “Congress should not cede its power to any president,” stressing that any military action must be debated and approved by lawmakers.The resolution would have required the administration to withdraw US forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela unless authorized by Congress.According to CBS News, the US military has conducted 16 drone strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in waters off South America since September, killing at least 67 people. The administration maintains that the operations do not constitute “hostilities” under the 1973 War Powers Resolution.

