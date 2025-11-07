International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/senate-blocks-bipartisan-measure-to-curb-trumps-military-authority-on-venezuela-1123070641.html
Senate Blocks Bipartisan Measure to Curb Trump's Military Authority on Venezuela
Senate Blocks Bipartisan Measure to Curb Trump's Military Authority on Venezuela
Sputnik International
The US Senate on Thursday rejected a bipartisan war powers resolution that sought to prevent President Donald Trump from carrying out military strikes against Venezuela without congressional approval, CBS News reported.
2025-11-07T03:56+0000
2025-11-07T03:56+0000
americas
us
venezuela
south america
war powers resolution
donald trump
drug trafficking
hegemony
us hegemony
us senate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg
The motion, introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and backed by 15 co-sponsors, including Republican Rand Paul, failed in a 49–51 vote, with only two Republicans supporting it.Kaine argued that “Congress should not cede its power to any president,” stressing that any military action must be debated and approved by lawmakers.The resolution would have required the administration to withdraw US forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela unless authorized by Congress.According to CBS News, the US military has conducted 16 drone strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in waters off South America since September, killing at least 67 people. The administration maintains that the operations do not constitute “hostilities” under the 1973 War Powers Resolution.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/trump-denies-plans-for-military-action-in-venezuela-1123045864.html
americas
venezuela
south america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c7ffbac336ebd95255f4849f826c1c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
absolute power, king trump, strikes on venezuela, drug smuggling, drug trafficing
absolute power, king trump, strikes on venezuela, drug smuggling, drug trafficing

Senate Blocks Bipartisan Measure to Curb Trump's Military Authority on Venezuela

03:56 GMT 07.11.2025
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2025
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
The US Senate on Thursday rejected a bipartisan war powers resolution that sought to prevent President Donald Trump from carrying out military strikes against Venezuela without congressional approval, CBS News reported.
The motion, introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and backed by 15 co-sponsors, including Republican Rand Paul, failed in a 49–51 vote, with only two Republicans supporting it.
Kaine argued that “Congress should not cede its power to any president,” stressing that any military action must be debated and approved by lawmakers.
The resolution would have required the administration to withdraw US forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela unless authorized by Congress.
According to CBS News, the US military has conducted 16 drone strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in waters off South America since September, killing at least 67 people. The administration maintains that the operations do not constitute “hostilities” under the 1973 War Powers Resolution.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2025
Americas
Trump Denies Plans for Military Action in Venezuela
31 October, 17:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала