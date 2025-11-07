https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/senate-blocks-bipartisan-measure-to-curb-trumps-military-authority-on-venezuela-1123070641.html
Senate Blocks Bipartisan Measure to Curb Trump's Military Authority on Venezuela
Senate Blocks Bipartisan Measure to Curb Trump's Military Authority on Venezuela
Sputnik International
The US Senate on Thursday rejected a bipartisan war powers resolution that sought to prevent President Donald Trump from carrying out military strikes against Venezuela without congressional approval, CBS News reported.
2025-11-07T03:56+0000
2025-11-07T03:56+0000
2025-11-07T03:56+0000
americas
us
venezuela
south america
war powers resolution
donald trump
drug trafficking
hegemony
us hegemony
us senate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg
The motion, introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and backed by 15 co-sponsors, including Republican Rand Paul, failed in a 49–51 vote, with only two Republicans supporting it.Kaine argued that “Congress should not cede its power to any president,” stressing that any military action must be debated and approved by lawmakers.The resolution would have required the administration to withdraw US forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela unless authorized by Congress.According to CBS News, the US military has conducted 16 drone strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in waters off South America since September, killing at least 67 people. The administration maintains that the operations do not constitute “hostilities” under the 1973 War Powers Resolution.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/trump-denies-plans-for-military-action-in-venezuela-1123045864.html
americas
venezuela
south america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c7ffbac336ebd95255f4849f826c1c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
absolute power, king trump, strikes on venezuela, drug smuggling, drug trafficing
absolute power, king trump, strikes on venezuela, drug smuggling, drug trafficing
Senate Blocks Bipartisan Measure to Curb Trump's Military Authority on Venezuela
The US Senate on Thursday rejected a bipartisan war powers resolution that sought to prevent President Donald Trump from carrying out military strikes against Venezuela without congressional approval, CBS News reported.
The motion, introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and backed by 15 co-sponsors, including Republican Rand Paul, failed in a 49–51 vote, with only two Republicans supporting it.
Kaine argued that “Congress should not cede its power to any president,” stressing that any military action must be debated and approved by lawmakers.
The resolution would have required the administration to withdraw US forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela unless authorized by Congress.
According to CBS News, the US military has conducted 16 drone strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats
in waters off South America since September, killing at least 67 people. The administration maintains that the operations do not constitute “hostilities” under the 1973 War Powers Resolution.