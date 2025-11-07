https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/us-army-plans-to-buy-over-one-million-drones-in-next-three-years-1123074677.html

US Army Plans to Buy Over One Million Drones in Next Three Years

The United States Army plans to purchase at least one million drones over the next two to three years and could acquire from half a million to several million annually thereafter, US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said in an interview with Reuters.

According to him, the large-scale expansion of the drone procurement program will be a major challenge, as the army — the largest branch of the US Armed Forces — currently buys only about 50,000 units per year.He noted that the US Army is closely studying the experience of the Ukrainian conflict, where drones are being used “on an unprecedented scale.”Driscoll emphasized that his top priority is to enable mass production of drones within the United States, encouraging domestic manufacturing of engines, sensors, batteries, and circuit boards — most of which are currently produced in China.The secretary also stated that the Pentagon intends to change its approach to drones, viewing them not as expensive, “unique” systems but rather as expendable munitions.

