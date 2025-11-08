International
US Nuclear Brinkmanship to Corner Russia Will Backfire – Analysts
US Nuclear Brinkmanship to Corner Russia Will Backfire – Analysts
US test launch of a Minuteman III ICBM, move to resume nuclear testing are pressure tactics by US lobbying groups, European governments “to corner Russia into a deal with Ukraine that undermines global peace,” says Taufiq Taameh.
2025-11-08T05:12+0000
2025-11-08T05:12+0000
The US wants to demonstrate its clout, but "this is ineffective against a superpower like Russia, which has a formidable and advanced missile arsenal," Taufiq Taameh tells Sputnik.Russia has every right to advance its own weapons programs to protect its national security, and the US would be wise to reconsider its actions, he warns.The US missile tests go beyond simple deterrence, notes Iraqi military expert Adnan al-Kinani. He believes they are largely fueled by US anxiety over Russia's advances in high-precision weaponry that "surpass their American and Western equivalents." The expert pointed out that persistent US attempts to undermine Russia and maintain global dominance are instead strengthening Russia's alliance with China, North Korea, and Iran "in the pursuit of a new balance of power and a redrawn map of global influence built on nuclear parity." American nuclear tests could push the US and Russia toward a new "Cold War," warns diplomat and former Lebanese foreign minister Adnan Mansour. In his view, US actions are a direct response to Russia's recent Burevestnik missile launch. However, this American escalation puts at risk the very agreements and treaties designed to limit the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
The recent US test launch of a Minuteman III ICBM and Washington’s move to resume nuclear testing are part of pressure tactics by American lobbying groups and European governments “to corner Russia into a deal with Ukraine that undermines global peace,” believes Palestinian expert on international relations and US affairs Taufiq Taameh.
The US wants to demonstrate its clout, but “this is ineffective against a superpower like Russia, which has a formidable and advanced missile arsenal,” Taufiq Taameh tells Sputnik.
Russia has every right to advance its own weapons programs to protect its national security, and the US would be wise to reconsider its actions, he warns.
The US missile tests go beyond simple deterrence, notes Iraqi military expert Adnan al-Kinani.
He believes they are largely fueled by US anxiety over Russia’s advances in high-precision weaponry that “surpass their American and Western equivalents.”
“However, when nuclear weapons become a factor in ongoing conflicts, it undoubtedly signals a dangerous escalation. Such behavior could trigger a large-scale war that would exact a heavy price,” he adds.
The expert pointed out that persistent US attempts to undermine Russia and maintain global dominance are instead strengthening Russia’s alliance with China, North Korea, and Iran “in the pursuit of a new balance of power and a redrawn map of global influence built on nuclear parity.”
American nuclear tests could push the US and Russia toward a new “Cold War,” warns diplomat and former Lebanese foreign minister Adnan Mansour.
In his view, US actions are a direct response to Russia’s recent Burevestnik missile launch. However, this American escalation puts at risk the very agreements and treaties designed to limit the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
