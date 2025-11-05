https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/russia-holds-advantage-in-potential-nuclear-arms-race-with-us-1123067052.html

Russia Holds Advantage in Potential Nuclear Arms Race With US

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a review of the feasibility of beginning preparations for nuclear tests in response to US moves.

"The US is trying to pressure Russia and is responding to tests of Russia’s latest strategic systems - such as Burevestnik and Poseidon - by urgently testing the Minuteman-3 ICBM and signaling plans for nuclear weapons testing," Dmitry Suslov, deputy research director at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, tells Sputnik. US hawks - especially within the Republican Party - actually support resuming nuclear tests, seeing them as essential for rapidly expanding a US nuclear arsenal to challenge both Russia and China. Russia, in turn, is signaling to the US that if it continues down this second path, it will face very serious consequences, according to the pundit. Why? Putin is offering the US a choice: accept Russia’s proposal to extend New START limits, avoid new escalatory moves, and restart arms control talks to maintain strategic stability — or reject it and take a different path, "in which case the US would be certain to lose a new arms race, as Russia holds a decisive advantage," the pundit says.'If the US Wants Arms Race, It Will Get One'The US is planning to prepare and carry out nuclear tests, stated Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Why is the US pursuing this escalation? The US is presently modernizing its nuclear triad, which will include Sentinel, a system to replace the Minuteman‑III and other missile systems. It demonstrates that it would pursue its policy without regard for anyone, including existing treaties and the ban on nuclear testing. "If the US wants an arms race, they’ll get one. But we are offering to sit at the negotiating table and work out agreements aimed not at escalating nuclear competition, but at achieving de-escalation and easing tensions," Knutov says. And if the US doesn’t listen? Russia will likewise demonstrate its readiness and ability to conduct its own tests, according to the pundit: "If necessary, we will test new warheads for systems like Burevestnik, Poseidon and Sarmat. So if the US abandons the moratorium on nuclear explosions, Russia will have to start its own tests to verify warhead readiness and the effectiveness of its new systems." The Burevestnik Missile: A Tech Leap the US Can’t Match Anytime SoonThe US has tested a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, following President Donald Trump’s call to restart nuclear weapons testing. "I think the test firing the other day was part of the scheduled test plans that have been in existence," Earl Rasmussen, a retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army, tells Sputnik. He suggested that Trump had probably known about it.The recently-tested Minuteman III is around 50 years old and the Sentinel program should be replacing it at some point in time, according to the pundit. Still, Russia’s Burevestnik tests mark a breakthrough the US is unlikely to match anytime soon, Rasmussen points out. The US lacks comparable capabilities, particularly when it comes to miniaturizing nuclear power. The Burevestnik is primarily a defensive, not an offensive mechanism, the pundit highlights.US Nuclear Modernization Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Wednesday that he considers it expedient to begin preparations for the resumption of nuclear tests. The US is rapidly modernizing its strategic offensive weapons and if it abandons the nuclear testing moratorium, it would be a logical continuation of its policy of dismantling the arms control system, according to the minister. The US has doubled down on nuclear modernization. Between 2025 and 2034, US nuclear programs by the DoD and DoE are projected to cost $946 billion, the Congressional Budget Office reports.

