https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/finnish-politician-warns-nato-chief-stop-arming-ukraine-or-risk-nuclear-war-1123081179.html

Finnish Politician Warns NATO Chief: Stop Arming Ukraine or Risk Nuclear War

Finnish Politician Warns NATO Chief: Stop Arming Ukraine or Risk Nuclear War

Sputnik International

Armando Mema, a member of Finland's Freedom Alliance party, said on Sunday that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte should stop supplying weapons to Ukraine to avoid a nuclear war.

2025-11-09T09:32+0000

2025-11-09T09:32+0000

2025-11-09T09:32+0000

world

russia

mark rutte

ukraine

finland

russian foreign ministry

nato

nuclear weapons

nuclear

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117640253_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe72d52877e4476acbd4d544ac8f61f9.jpg

"Secretary Rutte should stop sending weapons to Ukraine if he is truly concerned about a nuclear War. NATO should stop expanding to Ukraine, if we don't want to end up in a nuclear War," Mema said on X. Rutte, despite his supposed concern about nuclear rhetoric, "forgot to rebuke" Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken for his threats to "wipe out Russia with nuclear weapons," Mema added. On Saturday, Rutte told Welt am Sonntag newspaper that NATO intends to place greater emphasis on its nuclear capabilities to deter adversaries more effectively in the future. He said that Russia is using "dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric," and people in the West should not panic because NATO has a strong nuclear deterrent that helps preserve peace. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is not brandishing its nuclear weapons, but is pursuing a policy of nuclear deterrence. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has said that the West's destructive actions have undermined the foundations for constructive dialogue between nuclear-armed countries. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that a number of persistent challenges have accumulated in the strategic sphere, primarily related to destabilizing doctrinal approaches and military-technical programs of Western countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/nato-doing-everything-to-persuade-us-to-abandon-idea-of-ukraine-settlement---lavrov-1123026892.html

russia

ukraine

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

finnish politician warns nato chief, finland's freedom alliance party, nato secretary general mark rutte