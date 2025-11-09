Russian Forces Liberate Rybnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Vostok advanced deep into Ukraine's defenses and liberated the settlement of Rybnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Battlegroup Vostok advanced deep into enemy defenses and liberated the settlement of Rybnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.
During the liberation of the settlement, Russian armed forces took control of more than two square kilometers (0.7 square miles) and destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment, including armored vehicles and heavy drones, the ministry also said.
"Servicemen of the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Vostok group of forces, having crossed the Yanchur River, liberated the settlement of Rybnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and took control of a Ukrainian armed forces defense area covering more than two square kilometers," the statement said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Center group of forces, enemy losses amounted to up to 470 military personnel, two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, three artillery pieces, including a 155-millimeter Caesar self-propelled artillery system made in France," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 255 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry added.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 160 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 130 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
Additionally, Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 95 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated over 275 fighters in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov areas in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Russian armed forces assault groups successfully carried out offensive operations and continued to eliminate surrounded Ukrainian soldiers in Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR, the ministry also said.
"In the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk, in the Donetsk People's Republic, assault groups of the 2nd Army successfully conducted offensive operations in the Dinas district and continued to destroy encircled Ukrainian armed forces units in the northwestern and eastern quarters of the Central district and in the western industrial zone," the statement added.