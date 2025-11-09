https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/theres-no-legal-way-to-seize-frozen-russian-assets--lavrov-1123080541.html
There's NO Legal Way to Seize Frozen Russian Assets – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview published on Sunday that Moscow would respond on the principle of reciprocity if the West transferred Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview published on Sunday that Moscow would respond on the principle of reciprocity if the West transferred Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine.
"Russia will provide an adequate response to any acts of banditry in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, based on national interests and the need to compensate for the damage caused to us," the minister said.
There is no legal way to seize frozen Russian assets
, Lavrov added.
"The cynicism of the EU Commission's interpretation of the UN Charter and other international legal norms, including provisions on sovereign immunity and the inviolability of central bank assets, has long ceased to surprise anyone," he said. "No matter how the scheme to seize Russian money is framed, there is no legal way to do it."
The confiscation of frozen Russian assets will not save Kiev as it will not be able to repay any debts, Lavrov added.
"Confiscating our gold and foreign currency reserves will not save Kiev's proteges from a ‘united Europe’... It is clear that the [Kiev] regime will not be able to repay any debts and will never pay off its loans," the minister said.
Not all in the European Union, recognizing this reality, are prepared to blindly take steps that could pose serious reputational risks for the eurozone as an area of economic activity, Lavrov also said.