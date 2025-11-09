https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/theres-no-legal-way-to-seize-frozen-russian-assets--lavrov-1123080541.html

There's NO Legal Way to Seize Frozen Russian Assets – Lavrov

There's NO Legal Way to Seize Frozen Russian Assets – Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview published on Sunday that Moscow would respond on the principle of reciprocity if the West transferred Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine.

2025-11-09T08:22+0000

2025-11-09T08:22+0000

2025-11-09T08:22+0000

world

asset seizure

asset freeze

asset freeze

european union (eu)

moscow

russia

sergey lavrov

kiev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120706935_0:0:2870:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_542281e61221b4ec703a0c9c6353da22.jpg

"Russia will provide an adequate response to any acts of banditry in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, based on national interests and the need to compensate for the damage caused to us," the minister said. There is no legal way to seize frozen Russian assets, Lavrov added. The confiscation of frozen Russian assets will not save Kiev as it will not be able to repay any debts, Lavrov added. Not all in the European Union, recognizing this reality, are prepared to blindly take steps that could pose serious reputational risks for the eurozone as an area of economic activity, Lavrov also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/us-supports-eus-use-of-russian-assets-to-buy-us-weapons-for-ukraine---reports-1123014041.html

moscow

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

frozen russian assets, west transferred russia's frozen assets to ukraine, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov