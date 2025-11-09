https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/us-informs-russia-extension-of-new-start-restrictions-under-consideration---lavrov-1123081037.html
The United States has informed Russia through diplomatic channels that it is considering Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea of maintaining the restrictions laid down in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) beyond February 2026, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview published on Sunday.
"There has been no substantive response from Washington yet. As we were told through diplomatic channels 'the matter is under consideration,'" the minister said. The idea of maintaining the restrictions outlines in the New START agreement beyond February 2026 is simple and does not require in-depth discussion, Lavrov added. Russia is not going to persuade the US to accept Putin's proposal, Lavrov also said. The initiative requires only reciprocity on the part of the US, and Russia will adhere to voluntary restrictions only if and as long as the other side does the same, the minister added. Putin has announced that Russia was ready to continue adhering to the restrictions under the START treaty for one year after February 5, 2026. The Russian president has explained that the steps taken to comply with the START restrictions would be effective if the US reciprocated. US President Donald Trump reportedly called Putin's proposal on the INF Treaty a good idea.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has informed Russia through diplomatic channels that it is considering Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea of maintaining the restrictions laid down in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) beyond February 2026, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview published on Sunday.
"There has been no substantive response from Washington yet. As we were told through diplomatic channels ‘the matter is under consideration,’" the minister said.
The idea of maintaining the restrictions outlines in the New START agreement beyond February 2026 is simple and does not require in-depth discussion, Lavrov added.
"The constructive initiative put forward by President Putin in the post-New START sphere speaks for itself. It has no hidden agenda and is extremely easy to understand. Its practical implementation will not require any specific additional efforts. Therefore, we see no need for in-depth discussion of our idea," he said.
Russia is not going to persuade the US to accept Putin's proposal
, Lavrov also said.
"We are not going to persuade anyone. We believe that our act meets the interests of both parties and the entire international community. We are prepared for any developments. However, we hope that the outcome will be positive," he said.
The initiative requires only reciprocity on the part of the US, and Russia will adhere to voluntary restrictions only if and as long as the other side does the same, the minister added.
Putin has announced that Russia was ready to continue adhering to the restrictions under the START treaty for one year after February 5, 2026. The Russian president has explained that the steps taken to comply with the START restrictions would be effective if the US reciprocated. US President Donald Trump reportedly called Putin's proposal on the INF Treaty a good idea.