https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/us-senate-session-to-continue-until-conclusion-of-deal-to-end-shutdown---reports-1123079802.html
US Senate Session to Continue Until Conclusion of Deal to End Shutdown - Reports
US Senate Session to Continue Until Conclusion of Deal to End Shutdown - Reports
Sputnik International
The US Senate session will continue until a deal is reached to resume the work of the American government, the Hill newspaper reports, citing Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune.
2025-11-09T04:47+0000
2025-11-09T04:47+0000
2025-11-09T04:47+0000
americas
us
donald trump
congress
white house
senate
us government shutdown
us funding
funding cuts
democrats
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/09/1123079459_0:1:2811:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_f18d63c3148d473ff6f34ba9c45d0305.jpg
Thune told reporters on Saturday that senators would continue the session until a deal is reached to resume government operations, according to the publication. It is noted that initially the upper house of Congress was supposed to go on recess for Veterans Day, November 11. A new fiscal year began in the United States on October 1, but Congress failed to agree on a budget, and the government is now unable to function. Such a government shutdown in the United States implies the cessation of work of some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of an agreed budget for the next fiscal year, and this is not an uncommon situation. US President Donald Trump previously emphasized that he could use the period of government shutdown for mass layoffs and cuts in payments. According to the president, the problem in agreeing on the budget was created by the position of the Democrats, and the White House is using the current situation to get rid of programs that Republicans don't like. White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett warned on October 5 that a continued US government shutdown could lead to cuts and losses to GDP of $15 billion per week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/thousands-of-us-nuclear-arsenal-workers-to-be-furloughed-next-week---energy-secretary-1122979197.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/09/1123079459_642:0:2751:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_e1485c253f6e2b58988edf3707f62e74.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
government shutdown, democratic-led shutdown, trump shutdown, impeachment, snap benefits, senate democrats, house democrats
government shutdown, democratic-led shutdown, trump shutdown, impeachment, snap benefits, senate democrats, house democrats
US Senate Session to Continue Until Conclusion of Deal to End Shutdown - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Senate session will continue until a deal is reached to resume the work of the American government, the Hill newspaper reports, citing Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune.
Thune told reporters on Saturday that senators would continue the session until a deal is reached to resume government operations, according to the publication.
It is noted that initially the upper house of Congress was supposed to go on recess for Veterans Day, November 11.
A new fiscal year began in the United States on October 1, but Congress failed to agree on a budget, and the government is now unable to function. Such a government shutdown in the United States implies the cessation of work of some government agencies funded directly by Congress due to the lack of an agreed budget for the next fiscal year, and this is not an uncommon situation. US President Donald Trump previously emphasized that he could use the period of government shutdown for mass layoffs and cuts in payments
. According to the president, the problem in agreeing on the budget was created by the position of the Democrats, and the White House is using the current situation to get rid of programs that Republicans don't like.
White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett warned on October 5 that a continued US government shutdown could lead to cuts and losses to GDP of $15 billion per week.