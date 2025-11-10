International
Bulgaria Lost Up to $23Bln Due to EU's Anti-Russia Sanctions – Lawmaker
Bulgaria has lost between 15–20 billion euros ($17–23 billion) due to the European Union's sanctions against Russia, Bulgarian lawmaker and leader of the Velichie (Greatness) party Ivelin Mihaylov told Sputnik.
The Belene nuclear power plant is an unfinished plant located near the town of Belene on the Danube River in northern Bulgaria, close to the Romanian border. In 2022, then-Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov made several statements about Bulgaria's withdrawal from the project, in which Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom participated in the tender for construction. Russia has repeatedly said that it can cope with sanctions pressure, suggesting that the West lacks the courage to admit the failure of its sanctions policy. Western officials have repeatedly complained about the sanctions being ineffective.
Bulgaria Lost Up to $23Bln Due to EU's Anti-Russia Sanctions – Lawmaker

07:25 GMT 10.11.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria has lost between 15–20 billion euros ($17–23 billion) due to the European Union's sanctions against Russia, Bulgarian lawmaker and leader of the Velichie (Greatness) party Ivelin Mihaylov told Sputnik.
"For example, the situation with the Belene nuclear power plant and the nuclear fuel, that we now buy and store elsewhere, has already cost us billions from this alone. We are also losing billions in tourism. We have easily lost 15–20 billion euros that we could have received," Mihaylov said.
The EU's sanctions against Russia have severely damaged Bulgaria, as its tourism and real estate sectors relied heavily on Russian clients. Additionally, the country used to purchase affordable construction materials and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus, the lawmaker added.
"In the current situation, we [Bulgaria] cannot lift the sanctions against Russia. Only if the entire Bulgarian government changed its policy … We are a member of the EU. We have no contacts with Russia and no idea how to cooperate. Calling for the lifting of sanctions without communicating with anyone from Russia would achieve nothing. Diplomatic relations between the countries are severed. This is not a one-time measure, but part of a long-term strategy. Russia bears some responsibility for the lacking diplomatic ties. But, on the other hand, it is difficult to maintain relations with a mafia government [of Bulgaria]," Mihaylov said.
The Belene nuclear power plant is an unfinished plant located near the town of Belene on the Danube River in northern Bulgaria, close to the Romanian border. In 2022, then-Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov made several statements about Bulgaria's withdrawal from the project, in which Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom participated in the tender for construction.
Russia has repeatedly said that it can cope with sanctions pressure, suggesting that the West lacks the courage to admit the failure of its sanctions policy. Western officials have repeatedly complained about the sanctions being ineffective.
