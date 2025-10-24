International
Russia to Respond to EU Sanctions Package With Effective, Tough Steps – Foreign Ministry
Russia to Respond to EU Sanctions Package With Effective, Tough Steps – Foreign Ministry
Russia will respond to the European Union's latest sanctions package, and effective, tough steps will follow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"Russia strongly condemns any illegitimate unilateral coercive measures. More and more countries share and support this approach. Naturally, we will respond to the EU's latest sanctions package with effective and tough steps," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Brussels diligently "scraped the bottom of the barrel" to "fill" the 19th package of sanctions, the spokeswoman added. "Having become so caught up in its own exceptionalism, the EU is blackmailing an increasing number of third countries with the proliferation of 'secondary' sanctions. In doing so, it is openly declaring that it considers itself entitled to dictate its own terms of trade and economic cooperation between sovereign states. The EU clearly does not realize that such pretensions to the role of 'global policeman' (or, if you prefer, 'customs officer') are guaranteed to have consequences for the place and role of this association in the world," Zakharova said. Even Brussels does not believe in the success of sanctions against Russia, but they stubbornly follow a course that is suicidal for the EU, the spokeswoman added.
russia to respond to eu sanctions, european union's latest sanctions, russian foreign ministry
14:42 GMT 24.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will respond to the European Union's latest sanctions package, and effective, tough steps will follow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"Russia strongly condemns any illegitimate unilateral coercive measures. More and more countries share and support this approach. Naturally, we will respond to the EU's latest sanctions package with effective and tough steps," Zakharova was quoted as saying by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Brussels diligently "scraped the bottom of the barrel" to "fill" the 19th package of sanctions, the spokeswoman added.
"Having become so caught up in its own exceptionalism, the EU is blackmailing an increasing number of third countries with the proliferation of 'secondary' sanctions. In doing so, it is openly declaring that it considers itself entitled to dictate its own terms of trade and economic cooperation between sovereign states. The EU clearly does not realize that such pretensions to the role of 'global policeman' (or, if you prefer, 'customs officer') are guaranteed to have consequences for the place and role of this association in the world," Zakharova said.
Even Brussels does not believe in the success of sanctions against Russia, but they stubbornly follow a course that is suicidal for the EU, the spokeswoman added.
