China Lifts Number of Restrictions in Trade With US for 1 Year

Sputnik International

China's decision to suspend for one year or cancel a number of additional tariffs on imports from the United States and export control measures over dual-use goods against several US companies came into effect on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Chinese Finance Ministry said that China would suspend a series of restrictions in trade with the US for one year starting November 10, in line with the agreements reached during the recent trade talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. Beijing suspended the 24% additional tariffs on US goods for one year, while maintaining the additional 10% tariff. The additional 34% tariff on all US goods came into effect in April amid the China-US "trade war." China also canceled 15% tariffs on poultry, wheat, corn and cotton and 10% tariffs on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products. The continued suspension of certain bilateral tariffs between China and the US contributes to the healthy, stable and sustainable development of trade and economic relations, benefits the two peoples and promotes global prosperity, the Chinese Financial Ministry said. Some export control measures against individual US companies will also be adjusted, the commerce ministry said, adding that export control measures for dual-use goods against 15 US companies will be lifted forever, while for another 16 companies they will be suspended for one year. The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council of China also announced a decision to cancel the 33.3-78.2% anti-dumping tariffs on US-made single-mode optical fiber with an offset cut-off wavelength, which were imposed in September. This decision also came into effect on November 10. At the same time, China's General Customs Administration said that the licenses for the export of soybeans from three US companies will be restored starting on November 10. China also suspended port fees for US ships for a year in response to a similar move by the US, the Chinese Transport Ministry said. In October, a Sputnik analysis of the Chinese customs data showed that in September China had refrained from importing US soybeans for the first time since 2018 amid concerns from US producers about a possible crisis in the industry. In August, US soybean producers sent Trump a letter in which they indicated that they were on the verge of a crisis due to the tariff war with China. The farmers warned Trump that they were facing serious financial stress and would not be able to survive a prolonged trade conflict with their largest customer. In April, the Office of the US Trade Representative announced the decision on the measures against China's maritime shipping, logistics and shipbuilding which included port fees for Chinese vessels. In October, China responded by introducing a special port fee for US ships.

