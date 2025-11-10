International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/iran-to-launch-3-satellites-in-early-winter---space-agency-1123093035.html
Iran to Launch 3 Satellites in Early Winter - Space Agency
Iran to Launch 3 Satellites in Early Winter - Space Agency
Sputnik International
Iran will launch three satellites — Zafar, Paya and Kowsar — in early winter, Hassan Salarieh, the head of the Iranian Space Agency, said on Monday.
2025-11-10T23:27+0000
2025-11-10T23:27+0000
world
isna
iran
telecoms satellite
satellite
new satellites
military satellites
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112711623_0:155:2778:1718_1920x0_80_0_0_1e30f000f12f5fcc20c92c53b06c5814.jpg
"These satellites are being prepared for launch, which is expected to take place in early winter," Salarieh was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency ISNA. The Salmas satellite ground station will open in the coming weeks, followed by the Chenaran satellite ground station, he said. In August, Salarieh said that Iran would launch about 20 communication satellites into orbit in 2026 to form a constellation called Shahid Soleimani. It aims to provide the internet of things services. If successful, Iran will improve its satellite telecommunication systems. According to the state plan, the key prototypes of the system's satellites will be launched into orbit in late winter 2026. According to the space agency, their design and assembly by public and private companies began in the spring of 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/iran-starts-reviving-signals-from-satellites-launched-by-roscosmos---ambassador-to-moscow-1120787710.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112711623_141:0:2637:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_ebc32a476a9e8e05cefb98e2023845e5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran to launch, three satellites, iranian space agency
iran to launch, three satellites, iranian space agency

Iran to Launch 3 Satellites in Early Winter - Space Agency

23:27 GMT 10.11.2025
© AP Photo / SepahnewsAn Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from an undisclosed site believed to be in Iran's Semnan province on April 22, 2020
An Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from an undisclosed site believed to be in Iran's Semnan province on April 22, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2025
© AP Photo / Sepahnews
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will launch three satellites — Zafar, Paya and Kowsar — in early winter, Hassan Salarieh, the head of the Iranian Space Agency, said on Monday.
"These satellites are being prepared for launch, which is expected to take place in early winter," Salarieh was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency ISNA.
The Salmas satellite ground station will open in the coming weeks, followed by the Chenaran satellite ground station, he said.
In August, Salarieh said that Iran would launch about 20 communication satellites into orbit in 2026 to form a constellation called Shahid Soleimani. It aims to provide the internet of things services. If successful, Iran will improve its satellite telecommunication systems.
According to the state plan, the key prototypes of the system's satellites will be launched into orbit in late winter 2026. According to the space agency, their design and assembly by public and private companies began in the spring of 2025.
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a Fregat upper stage carrying the Meteor-M hydrometeorological satellite - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2024
World
Iran Starts Reviving Signals From Satellites Launched by Roscosmos - Ambassador to Moscow
5 November 2024, 22:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала