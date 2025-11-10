https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/iran-to-launch-3-satellites-in-early-winter---space-agency-1123093035.html
Iran to Launch 3 Satellites in Early Winter - Space Agency
Iran will launch three satellites — Zafar, Paya and Kowsar — in early winter, Hassan Salarieh, the head of the Iranian Space Agency, said on Monday.
"These satellites are being prepared for launch, which is expected to take place in early winter," Salarieh was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency ISNA. The Salmas satellite ground station will open in the coming weeks, followed by the Chenaran satellite ground station, he said. In August, Salarieh said that Iran would launch about 20 communication satellites into orbit in 2026 to form a constellation called Shahid Soleimani. It aims to provide the internet of things services. If successful, Iran will improve its satellite telecommunication systems. According to the state plan, the key prototypes of the system's satellites will be launched into orbit in late winter 2026. According to the space agency, their design and assembly by public and private companies began in the spring of 2025.
"These satellites are being prepared for launch, which is expected to take place in early winter," Salarieh was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency ISNA.
The Salmas satellite ground station will open in the coming weeks, followed by the Chenaran satellite ground station, he said.
In August, Salarieh said that Iran would launch about 20 communication satellites into orbit
in 2026 to form a constellation called Shahid Soleimani. It aims to provide the internet of things services. If successful, Iran will improve its satellite telecommunication systems.
According to the state plan, the key prototypes of the system's satellites will be launched into orbit in late winter 2026. According to the space agency, their design and assembly by public and private companies began in the spring of 2025.
